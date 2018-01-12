The skating trail under the Gardiner has melted

Argggggh, winter 2018! What are you doing to us?

The much-hyped new skating trail under Toronto's Gardiner Expressway has already shut down, less than one week after opening to the public.

But don't worry – it'll be right back.

The Bentway announced this morning that its skate trail would close today in light of that sloppy melting mess outside.

Events scheduled for this evening are also cancelled, because a DJ skate night doesn't really work without the skating part.

Otherwise you're just dancing outside in January and like, who wants to do that?

The Bentway has not yet cancelled anything else this weekend, and it wouldn't be a stretch to think the trail will be open tomorrow.

Temperatures are expected to drop rapidly once again on Friday afternoon following Thursday's big thaw and, by Saturday morning, the entire city should be covered in ice.