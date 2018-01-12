Record temperatures cause major flooding in Toronto

Toronto Fire Service responders were hard at work last night rescuing people from the Don Valley Parkway after floods left motorists stranded in their cars.

That's what happens when an entire freaking winter's worth of snow melts in a single day, I guess.

Several people were trapped in their cars as flood waters took over Bayview Ave near River. Tow trucks credited for rescuing at least 2 people at this location. #Toronto #wx Bayview Ave close Gerrard to Queen. pic.twitter.com/ODl8T9lHjg — Toronto News JASON (@FirstNewsGTA) January 12, 2018

A large stretch of the DVP and Bayview Extension were closed in both directions on Thursday night as the Don River overflowed and left the busy adjacent roadways underwater.

"Water levels in the Don River are rising due to rainfall. On the lower portion of the north and south DVP there may be ponding and/or standing water," warned Toronto Police shortly before 11 p.m.

UPDATE: DVP closed both directions due to flooding. Closed southbound at Richmond and northbound at Gardiner. Traffic will be diverted while City crews assess flooding and clear catch basins. ^rr pic.twitter.com/YOQyaBEGTn — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) January 12, 2018

Crews were able to clear tand reopen the highway by 6 a.m. on Friday, but problems persist.

The left lane of the northbound Don Valley Parkway was underwater near Lawrence heading into the morning commute, as was the westbound Hwy-403 off ramp at Upper Middle Road in Mississauga.

There is an Extreme Weather Event happening and they're calling for a -12C flash freeze tomorrow/tonight. And the DVP flooded out. — ಠ_ರೃ Alex (@aeleitch) January 12, 2018

Driving could be even more dangerous this evening, however, when another extreme weather shift freezes all of the water from yesterday's melt.

"Potential for icy conditions later this morning and this afternoon," wrote Environment Canada in a special weather statement issued on Friday morning. "The rain is forecast to change to snow by midday as temperatures plummet with the passage of a cold front."

How to walk on ice? Be a penguin. Stay safe today, Toronto! (via https://t.co/i8IY11iCBu ) pic.twitter.com/PhzERLhRYW — Sarah J. McCabe (@Sarah_McCabe_) January 12, 2018

Roads, highways, sidewalks, parking lots and other pedestrian walkways could become extra icy and slippery tonight as another "very strong cold front" moves into the region.

Hey, at least we had a warm-ish Thursday.