City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
DVP flood Toronto

Record temperatures cause major flooding in Toronto

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto Fire Service responders were hard at work last night rescuing people from the Don Valley Parkway after floods left motorists stranded in their cars.

That's what happens when an entire freaking winter's worth of snow melts in a single day, I guess.

A large stretch of the DVP and Bayview Extension were closed in both directions on Thursday night as the Don River overflowed and left the busy adjacent roadways underwater.

"Water levels in the Don River are rising due to rainfall. On the lower portion of the north and south DVP there may be ponding and/or standing water," warned Toronto Police shortly before 11 p.m.

Crews were able to clear tand reopen the highway by 6 a.m. on Friday, but problems persist.

The left lane of the northbound Don Valley Parkway was underwater near Lawrence heading into the morning commute, as was the westbound Hwy-403 off ramp at Upper Middle Road in Mississauga. 

Driving could be even more dangerous this evening, however, when another extreme weather shift freezes all of the water from yesterday's melt.

"Potential for icy conditions later this morning and this afternoon," wrote Environment Canada in a special weather statement issued on Friday morning. "The rain is forecast to change to snow by midday as temperatures plummet with the passage of a cold front."

Roads, highways, sidewalks, parking lots and other pedestrian walkways could become extra icy and slippery tonight as another "very strong cold front" moves into the region.

Hey, at least we had a warm-ish Thursday.

Lead photo by

Toronto News Jason

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

The skating trail under the Gardiner has melted

Average cost to rent a Toronto condo skyrocketed last year

Record temperatures cause major flooding in Toronto

Condo of the week: 385 Brunswick Avenue

Toronto just shattered another temperature record

Toronto commuters stranded as fire investigation cripples subway line

Toronto's going to be an icy mess this weekend

This TTC station has a secret attic above the platform