What's open and closed on Boxing Day in Toronto 2017

What's open and closed on Boxing Day 2017 will help guide you through one of the most hectic shopping days of the year, even as not every store is open on the statutory holiday following Christmas. Looking for a list of boxing day sales? This is what you need.
Here's what's open and closed on Boxing Day in Toronto in 2017.
General
Closed
- Government offices and banks
- Libraries
- Mail delivery
- Banks
Open
- The TTC will operate on a holiday service schedule.
Food
Open
- Most major chains and grocers will be open on Boxing Day, though many will operate on holiday hours. Check online for individual store hours.
Drink
Closed
Open
- For a list of indie bottle shops in Toronto, see this directory. Holiday hours are provided where applicable but we advise calling ahead to confirm.
Malls
Open
- Malls are open and operating on extended hours.
Attractions
Closed
Open