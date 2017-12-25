What's open and closed on Boxing Day in Toronto 2017

What's open and closed on Boxing Day 2017 will help guide you through one of the most hectic shopping days of the year, even as not every store is open on the statutory holiday following Christmas. Looking for a list of boxing day sales? This is what you need.

Here's what's open and closed on Boxing Day in Toronto in 2017.

General

Closed

Government offices and banks

Libraries

Mail delivery

Banks

Open

The TTC will operate on a holiday service schedule.

Food



Open

Most major chains and grocers will be open on Boxing Day, though many will operate on holiday hours. Check online for individual store hours.

Drink



Closed

LCBO

Beer Store

Open

For a list of indie bottle shops in Toronto, see this directory. Holiday hours are provided where applicable but we advise calling ahead to confirm.

Malls



Open

Malls are open and operating on extended hours.

Attractions



Closed

Canada's Wonderland

Open