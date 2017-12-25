Boxing Day sales in Toronto for 2017 are like the commercial swan song of the holidays. Before you finally shut your wallet for good, try braving the crowds one last time and find discounts on everything from clothes, tech, and furniture all across the city.

Here are my picks for the top Boxing Day sales in Toronto for 2017.

Fashion



This is the place to stock up on new denim during Boxing Week. Find jeans 30% to 70% off and drop by the Queen West store before 10 a.m. on December 26 with the oldest Canadian coin you can find for a chance to win a free pair of jeans.

The popular chain is offering Boxing Day deals starting at $5 plus the first 100 people in line could get up to $300 off their purchase.

This Dundas West vintage shop is having a one day sale on December 26 where all clothing will be 20% off and there will also be a 50% off rack too.

This Little Italy shop is offering 40% off on all riding gear and 50% to 70% off all clothing from December 26 to 30.

Sales continue at this Ossington boutique where all fall and winter collections are up to 60% off in store and online.

Everything is 30 to 80% off online and in store at this Queen West boutique that sells men's clothing, accessories and more.

Get some fly sunnies to complete your winter look at this West Queen West sunglasses store from December 26 to 28. Select handmade Italian glasses and other accessories will be 40% off, because winter sun glare is a real problem.

As if Egyptian cotton doesn't sound luxurious enough, this store on West Queen West will be giving away decadent coconut wax Hollow Tree candles for every purchase $150 or more before tax. They're also doing an online special where you get a surprise item with purchases of $100 or more before tax.

If you haven’t snagged anything from Canadian-born designer Hayley Elsaesser’s wild and colourful boutique, now’s the perfect time to get you some. For all of Boxing Week, the store will be holding the biggest sale it has ever had with 40% off everything in-store and online, including items that are already on sale.

This Parkdale shop is throwing a one-day sale that will significantly increase your chances of finding that perfect pre-loved gem. All clothes will be 40% off and all Supreme items and books will see a discount of 20%. Don’t forget to sift through their clearance bins of hats, t-shirts, and $20 jackets for more hidden treasures.

If you’ve haven’t had a chance to check out this store’s massive new location on Richmond Street, head over on Boxing Day to scope out this space’s lofty design and 70% off select menswear and accessories.

This minimalist shop on Dundas West is celebrating Boxing Day sales from December 26 to 31 with 30% slashed off everything in-store (except for its famous selection of magazines, sad.) On-sale items include clothing from their collection of international alt-couture pieces, jewelry, and accessories.

Get your buzz on while shopping designer brands at this two-day pop up shop at 363 King Street West. Hosted by Agency North, everything will be up to 70% off plus cocktails, beer and wine will be available, because it’s so much more fun buying clothes from Diane Von Furstenberg when proseccos are in the mix.

This Queen West sneaker shop is discounting almost everything in the store by 20% on December 26.

All locations of this outerwear chain are on sale for Boxing Week. A lot of the deals are listed here. There's also special promotions for those who shop in store between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. on December 26.

Home & Design



Every item in this three-storey hotel gift shop slash design store will be 40% off, as will their online shop. If that’s not exciting enough, all winter accessories will be half off with more surprise discounts expected throughout the day.

This renowned modern decor seller near Queen and John is hosting two days of specials. Older items like photo frames and hooks will be half off or more.

Give your home a makeover with a visit to this furniture store near Queen and Palmerston that carries everything from sleek dressers to colourful ottomans; all in-store items will be 25%.

Runny faucets and faulty dishwashers no more; now’s the time to upgrade on your kitchen appliances. Lowe’s has deals up to 50% everything you need to make your home run more smoothly, and they’ll deliver all your major appliances for free until December 27.

Sweet ongoing discounts continue on kitchen essentials, mattresses, and furniture at this department store. Up to 70% of costs are being slashed off pots, pans and mattress sets, and up to 50% on items like sectionals and reclining chairs.

Get 10% off made to order sofas, up to 50% off select in stock items and up to 75% off Christmas items during this three day sale (December 26 to 28) at this West Queen West contemporary furniture store.

The Ossington furniture store is having an online only sale starting at 10 a.m. on December 26.

Books

Boxing Week sales at Canada's largest bookstore chain run through the end of the month with many items 20% to 30% off or more.

Tech



Get your elbows ready: Best Buys across Toronto will be running their crazy annual deals on items like TVs, cameras, and other pricey tech. Starting at 6 a.m., in-store sales include a whopping $500 off Canon Rebel T6 DSLRs and $100 deducted off Beats By Dre headphones.

Attention all budding DJ’s and speakerheads: this popular audio provider on Queen West will be docking 15% off nearly everything in the store from headphones to DJ spinners for noobs and pros alike.

Sales here have been running since the 24th and will continue until the last day of the year. If you’re determined enough to face the hoards of people, you might get lucky and snag some deals on items like Fitbits, Playstation games and Airpods.

This camera shop is hosting their Boxing Week sales through January 4 with discounts on all sorts of cameras and accessories.

Boxing week at this camera store in Corktown means big discounts on select cameras and lenses.

The gaming store is having a one day sale December 26 with discounted console bundles, buy 1 get 1 free off select games plus other deals.