The 10 worst people on the TTC

With the all-too-common short turns, delays, and random outages, using the TTC on a regular basis is tough enough. Throw in seat hogs, backpack-wearers, and other transit monsters screwing up your ride, and you have the formula for a very unhappy commute. Good thing we now have Seth Rogen to remind us about proper etiquette.

Here are some of the worst kinds of people you can encounter on the TTC.

Food eaters

That chicken biryani probably tastes great — it's the smell that's not so hot once it mingles with odours of a hot streetcar or packed train. Surely that tasty morsel can wait for the sake of the harried people of the TTC.

Toe clippers

Clipping your toe nails on public transit is, quite possibly, the very worst rider offence there is. Please. Do. Not. Ever. Do. This.

Haircutters

Just when you think you've seen everything on the TTC someone decides to break out some clippers for a summer fade. Just don't do it.

Backpack wearers

The TTC is a busy place. Space is at a premium. So please wriggle out of that backpack and give yourself (and your fellow riders) a break.

Seat hoggers

A transit seat is the ideal place to put one thing: your butt. No feet, no bags, no slumped torsos. Oh, and if you would be so kind, please shove over to that empty window seat. Okay? Thanks.

Doorway blockers

Come inside. We won't bite. Or just get the f*ck out of the way so we can get off the train.

Presto gate breakers

A lot has been made about busted Presto infrastructure, but here's one thing that can be blamed on unthinking riders. If you don't slow down a beat when exiting at a Presto gate, you'll almost certainly temporarily bust it. Just slow down for a second!

Racists

A ride on the TTC can sometimes be a reminder that not everyone appreciates the diversity in Toronto. Don't be this person.

Entitled streetcar riders

The TTC isn't yours to takeover an entire section. Don't be the person who brings all your dogs and claims the back of the streetcar during a busy commute.

Litterers

Tim Hortons cups and rolling half-full bottles of mystery liquid belong in the garbage, as does most of the stuff left behind on the TTC. A minor exception is granted for newspapers that are still in readable condition and have a blank crossword section.