The TTC averages 58 subway delays per day

It's not uncommon for a commute in Toronto to involve a TTC delay or two (or three). Plenty of issues lead to subway stoppages, including emergency alarms and of course, signal issues.

The TTC released a whole whack of data related to the 69,000 subway (and Scarborough Rapid Transit) delays that occurred between January 2014 and April 2017. The Toronto Star, which crunched the numbers, revealed there were on average, about 58 stoppages, or delays per day.

#TTC subway and SRT delay data is now open to all through @Open_TO, tracking from 2014 to present. https://t.co/68EI6XKp5J — Brad Ross (@bradTTC) June 5, 2017

According to the Star, the station with the most delays was Kennedy, followed by Kipling, Bloor-Yonge, St. George and Finch, respectively.

The most delays happen during the morning and evening commutes, which makes sense considering that's when most people take the subway and the lines run near capacity.

Take a scroll through the data and be more informed next time you get delayed.