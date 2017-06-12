City
Staff
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ttc delays toronto

The TTC averages 58 subway delays per day

City
Staff
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

It's not uncommon for a commute in Toronto to involve a TTC delay or two (or three). Plenty of issues lead to subway stoppages, including emergency alarms and of course, signal issues.

The TTC released a whole whack of data related to the 69,000 subway (and Scarborough Rapid Transit) delays that occurred between January 2014 and April 2017. The Toronto Star, which crunched the numbers, revealed there were on average, about 58 stoppages, or delays per day.

According to the Star, the station with the most delays was Kennedy, followed by Kipling, Bloor-Yonge, St. George and Finch, respectively.

The most delays happen during the morning and evening commutes, which makes sense considering that's when most people take the subway and the lines run near capacity.

Take a scroll through the data and be more informed next time you get delayed.

Lead photo by

Michael Monastyrskyj

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

TTC might take radical steps to reduce subway congestion

Toronto's outdoor pools start to open this week

The TTC averages 58 subway delays per day

York U is opening a campus in Markham

It'll feel like it's over 40 C today in Toronto

Toronto Zoo to reopen this Thursday

The evolution of the TTC subway map

Sold! Rundown-looking semi goes for $200K over asking