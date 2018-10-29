This is what the Danforth looked like in Toronto from 1908 to 1965

The Danforth is an important and culturally famous arterial road. When it was built in the 1850s, it was a mostly lazy stretch of street that wouldn't see major development until the 1920s, following the completion of the Bloor Viaduct in 1918.

At the time, there was no easy way to cross the Don Valley north of Gerrard Street. With the bridge came regular streetcar service and a wave of construction ensued.

Here is a brief visual history of the Danforth.