This is what the Danforth looked like in Toronto from 1908 to 1965

The Danforth is an important and culturally famous arterial road. When it was built in the 1850s, it was a mostly lazy stretch of street that wouldn't see major development until the 1920s, following the completion of the Bloor Viaduct in 1918.
At the time, there was no easy way to cross the Don Valley north of Gerrard Street. With the bridge came regular streetcar service and a wave of construction ensued.
Here is a brief visual history of the Danforth.
Not the Danforth, but what Bloor Street looked like before the ravine was filled in for the Viaduct, 1908
Danforth approaching Broadview, 1910s
Danforth, 1912
Danforth and Broadview, 1912
350 Danforth Ave, 1912
Danforth looking east from Pape, 1913
Danforth and Don Mills (what we'd refer to as the northwest corner of Danforth and Broadview today), 1913
Danforth Car Barns, 1912
Interior of Danforth Car Barns, 1915
Danforth looking west from Woodbine, 1915
Laying track on Danforth east of Broadview, 1918
425 Danforth Avenue, 1919
Pape and Danforth, 1919
Broadview and Danforth looking south, 1920
Danforth public lavatory, just west of Broadview, 1920s
Danforth Fruit Store, 1930
Danforth east from Bowden, 1932
Dramatic accident near Glebemount in 1935
Danforth east from Coxwell, 1935
TTC waiting room at Danforth and Coxwell, 1936
Danforth looking east from Ladysmith, 1936
Danforth looking west from Monarch Park, 1936
Linsmore Hotel, 1945 (now the Linsmore Tavern near Greenwood)
Hotel Quigley, 1945 (near Oak Park Avenue)
Danforth and Greenwood, 1947
Danforth and Jones, 1952
Power Supermarket (near Danforth and Woodbine), 1953
Danforth and Woodbine, 1954
Danforth looking east from Luttrell, 1959
Danforth looking west from Woodington, 1960
Danforth at Birchmount, 1960s
Danforth looking west from Westlake, 1960
Danforth looking east from East Lynn, 1960
Danforth Autobody, 1965