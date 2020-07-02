A street in Toronto was painted over with the words Black Lives Matter and it's beautiful

A street in Toronto is looking extra colourful after local artists painted a huge Black Lives Matter mural on a portion of the road.

The new addition to Augusta Avenue in Kensington Market came together with 16 artists who painted Black Lives Matter in massive letters spanning from Baldwin to Nassau Streets yesterday.

The artists began painting the mural early yesterday morning using paint and rollers donated by Dulux Canada.

Each letter was painted by a different local artist. Some of the artists' work can be seen in other areas of the city.

The mural is in response to recent protests in Toronto and in many other countries against anti-Black racism and police brutality.

It's the third major work of protest art that's gone up in recent weeks after Defund the Police was painted in huge pink letters outside the Toronto Police Services headquarters on College Street. In June Graffiti Alley was transformed with art for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Black Lives Matter was also painted on the street near the White House in Washington, D.C. after protests against anti-Black racism and police brutality in the U.S. and around the world were sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer.

A nation-wide discussion about systemic racism in Canada has led many people to reflect on racism in institutions — particularly in police forces.

Earlier this week, Toronto City Council voted not to defund the police and instead enact a number of reforms aimed at combating the systemic racism in the Toronto Police Service.

While fewer protests and marches are taking place around the city, the mural remains a lasting reminder of the message at the heart of the anti-Black racism movement.