City
Tanya Mok
Posted 3 hours ago
There's a peaceful protest in support of Black Lives Matter in Toronto this weekend

Another protest against anti-Black racism and police brutality is slated for Toronto this weekend. Black Lives Matter Toronto is not involved in organizing this one but the rally will be in support of the cause.

The rally at Christie Pits will be held this Saturday by the Toronto chapter of Remember the 400, a Black-led community organization based in Virginia. 

The group, whose name references the first arrival of Africans to North America as slaves 400 years ago, is dedicated to "the process of healing the racial divide." 

Remember the 400 was founded by Shadrock Porter, who also created the previously controversial church — the Israelite Nation, and has no affiliations with Black Lives Matter Toronto. 

According to the group, the Youth Rally For Solutions to Inequality will start at 1 p.m. and travel along Bloor Street to end at Queen's Park.

Attendees are being urged to bring their signs, masks and hand sanitizers. 

Lead photo by

George Talusan

