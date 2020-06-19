City
Defund the police painted on College Street in Toronto in huge pink letters

Just ahead of a march and sit-in planned for today, the words 'defund the police' have been pained in massive pink letters on College Street outside of the Toronto Police Services headquarters.

Images show people using rollers to paint the message in bright pink along the stretch of College Street between Yonge and Bay Streets.

The message is part of the Abolish the Police Juneteeth Sit-In meant to double as a "celebration of freedom and liberation."

It is one of many ongoing protests taking place this weekend around Toronto that call for police reform and an end to anti-Black racism.

Today also marks Juneteeth, a holiday primary celebrated in the United States that marks the liberation of those still held as slaves near the end of the American Civil War.

Calls to defund the Toronto Police Services have been growing with several city councillors supporting a partial defunding of the police budget.

Toronto Police Services have made recommendations for confronting anti-Black racism, but many said it's not enough.

Similar messages have been painted on city streets, such as the one across from the White House in Washington D.C. where 'Black Lives Matter' was painted in yellow.

The march was slated to start at noon on Friday, June 19, beginning at TPS headquarters and travelling south to city hall.
Black Lives Matter

