More protests planned against anti-Black racism in and around Toronto this week

Protests in support of the global Black community continue in Toronto. For the past month, people have been gathering in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement to fight against anti-Black racism and police brutality.

In the wake of George Floyd's death and ongoing killings of Black people in the United States and Canada, the demonstrations continue, with a few announced for the week up until the weekend.

Here's a roundup of protests announced in and around Toronto so far.

June 17, Brampton

On Wednesday, June 17, a march will take place starting at the A. Grenville and William Davis Court. It will end at the Peel District School Board. Arrive at 4:30 p.m.

The group says it is marching for the lack of representation of Black teachers, Black history, and Black culture.

June 19, Toronto

Starting at noon and ending at 6 p.m., Not Another Black Life is staying a peaceful sit-in on Friday (or Juneteenth, the anniversary of the United States' end of slavery).

The event will meet the Toronto police headquarters at College and Bay and end at City Hall. The organization which led the massive rally for Regis Korchinski-Paquet last month is demanding defunding of the Toronto Police Service.

A peaceful skateboard protest is also taking place for Juneteenth, or Freedom Day. Run by Oldowan Blackboard, a Black skateboard collective put together by streetwear company Oldowan, the meet up will start Friday at 4 p.m. at Underpass Park.

Skaters will head along Lakeshore Path and go up Bathurst to Dunbat Park. All GoFundMe donations will go to Black Lives Matter Toronto, skateboard and BMX drop-in 42 Rides, and Oldowan Blackboard.