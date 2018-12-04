Yayoi Kusama's Infinity Mirrors is returning to Toronto this spring

It's really happening—Yayoi Kusama's world-famous Infinity Mirror Room is officially getting a permanent home at the AGO.

After just over a month of fundraising, it appears the art gallery has reached its original goal of raising $1.3 million to finally purchase and install the highly Instagrammable piece of art by the Japanese visionary with the iconic bob.

We did it! Thanks to the over 4,685 #InfinityAGO donors and the David Yuile & Mary Elizabeth Hodgson Fund, we’re pleased to announce that we’ve acquired Yayoi Kusama’s stunning artwork INFINITY MIRRORED ROOM - LET’S SURVIVE FOREVER. Thank you for making infinity happen! pic.twitter.com/VzblvrTISl — ArtGalleryofOntario (@agotoronto) December 4, 2018

It didn't originally look like the AGO was going to pull the whole thing off: by last Friday, the #InfinityAGO campaign was still $700,000 short of its goal.

The gallery—which had already committed $1 million to the project through the David Yuile & Mary Elizabeth Hodgson Fund—decided to extend the deadline from Friday to today.

Coupled with the $651,183-worth of donations from the public, the gallery was finally able to complete the campaign by reaching back in to the Hodgson Fund to finalize the permanent exhibit: INFINITY MIRRORED ROOM - LET’S SURVIVE FOREVER.

When the temporary exhibit first opened up last spring, more than 169,000 people visited, with lineups for the installation running down the street.

By spring next year, Torontonians will be able to see a new and larger version of the room ever seen in Canada, complete with mirrored orbs hanging from the ceilings.