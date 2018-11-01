AGO hoping to add Kusama's Infinity Mirrors to permanent collection

Toronto fell absolutely head-over-heels in love with Yayoi Kasuma's Infinity Mirrors exhibit when it took over the AGO for three months earlier this year.

The exhibit became one of the most popular to ever visit the city, and it seems some can't let go.

A new crowdfunding campaign has been launched by the AGO to bring one of the Infinity Mirrors rooms to Toronto permanently, for everyone to enjoy.

The gallery says it has already secured a little under half the price of the purchase, and needs the city to help chip in for the remaining $1.3 million.

Donors of varying levels to the campaign will receive first-access tickets to the new Infinity Mirrors room, as well as tickets to a "polka dot party." Other things up for grabs are limited-time merch, professional photos of you with the exhibit, a group dinner with the AGO's director, and more.

And perhaps the most exciting thing—those who donate within the first five days will be entered to win a sleepover at the AGO.

The campaign ends November 30, so, if you didn't get your hands on those elusive tickets, get donating.