Toronto gives up on getting tickets to Infinity Mirrors

Infinity mirrors? More like Infinity people in front of me in line right now, AMIRITE?

The Art Gallery of Ontario just released a new block of tickets for Yayoi Kusama's high-demand kaleidoscopic mirror exhibit in Toronto, but good luck getting one, or even coming close to getting one (unless you already did – in which case, congratulations! Need a friend to tag along?).

Infinity Mirrors Exhibit ticket status update: pic.twitter.com/3ilSsGmcdE — Schmichael Graves (@SgtMikeHoncho) March 6, 2018

More than 60,000 people are currently waiting in an online queue to buy tickets to the marquee art event, which opened on Saturday and runs until May 27.

So many people rushed the AGO's website this morning that it actually went down for a little while, right before 10 a.m. when tickets were meant to go on sale.

I'm resigned to the fact that I won't get tickets to infinity mirrors, but for kicks I'd thought I'd take a peek at the AGO site when tickets go on sale and uh.... pic.twitter.com/qpuyJ4gVJn — vicki nerino (@vickinerino) March 6, 2018

By the time many of us could even see the digital line, it was already tens of thousands of Kusama fans deep.

Ummm @agotoronto ... yeah ... it’s not looking good for me ever getting Yayoi Kusama #InfinityMirrors tickets EVER 😭😭✖️✖️ pic.twitter.com/2r4FThvIKX — Angela Sept Smith (@AngelaPSept) March 6, 2018

The conversation on Twitter has turned from one of excitement and competition to one of apathy and defeat.

There are 32,000 people in line ahead of me. You know what? I'm just going to build my own damn infinity mirrors in my bathroom. https://t.co/JNuc4Ox5iL — Michael Backs (@MichaelBacks) March 6, 2018

Yesterday, there was still hope for people who hadn't purchased tickets yet.

Surely, after missing out so many times before, Tuesday would be their day.

Apparently, there are 50,000 people in the queue ahead of me. And 8,000 tickets. Oh-kay. #infinitymirrors — Ailsa (@AilsaBristow) March 6, 2018

Nope. And for some people, it's time to stop wasting time on this exercise in futility.

"Apparently you only get to experience each room for 20 seconds," wrote one potential visitor of Infinity Mirrors. "I can't put in this much work for that."

"I've been in the AGO queue for #YayoiKusama tickets since 15 seconds after 10 a.m.," wrote someone else. "I'm now 3137 in line. There are 4344 tickets left. I have to leave the house in 1 hour. The math is not looking good. Math has never been my friend."

Maybe we'll all fare better when the next batch of public tickets go on sale again in three weeks. March 27 sounds like a lucky date, doesn't it?