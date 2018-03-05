Arts
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Infinity Mirrors Toronto

Toronto can't get enough of Infinity Mirrors at the AGO

Yayoi Kusama's Infinity Mirrors exhibit is finally open to the public in Toronto (well, for those who were lucky enough to score tickets, at least).

Hype was strong leading up to the 88-year-old Japanese artist's immersive show at the AGO, and with good reason. Have you seen the promo pictures?

A lot of people have been stoked for months by the promise of entering Kusama's iconic "kaleidoscopic environments" and, more importantly, the potential to take selfies within them. Infinite selfies.

Now that the exhibit is open, ticket holders have been moving through the multi-reflective installations in awe. Very slowly. One by one.

Apparently, Kusama was worth waiting in line for - both digitally and in person.

"Broke my no-selfie rule for #InfiniteKusama," wrote one person on Twitter. "Yes, it's totally worth the hype."

"Worth the price of my @agotoronto membership!" wrote someone else.

Even complaints about how crowded, slow and brief the experience was were framed quite reverently.

Some in the city have complained that they're already sick of seeing photos from the exhibit, but those who've actually gone inside seem very pleased. 

Kusama's six reflective landscapes are the main attraction, but visitors will also get to see the artist's own intimate drawings, her early Infinity Net paintings and some of her surreal sculptural objects.

"These key works join more than 90 works on view," reads the AGO's website, "including large and vibrant paintings, sculptures, works on paper, as well as rare archival materials."

There's still a chance to get some highly coveted tickets to the exhibit, which runs until May 27, if you haven't yet.

Another block is set to be released by the AGO tomorrow morning at 10 a.m. The art gallery also promises that there will be a "limited number of same-day tickets available on site each day starting at 10 a.m., with a max of 2 tickets per person."

Good luck!

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

