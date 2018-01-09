Public tickets for AGO's Infinity Mirrors exhibit on sale next week

Next week at this time, the general public will be able to buy tickets for Yayoi Kusama's hotly anticipated Infinity Mirrors exhibit in Toronto.

Theoretically speaking, at least.

The AGO will, indeed, open up ticket sales beyond its own membership on Jan. 16 at 10 a.m – but that doesn't necessarily mean you'll be able to score any.

Demand for this exhibit has been outrageously high all over the world, and Toronto has been no exception. Hype started building for the celebrated Japanese artist's only Canadian tour stop last year, and has intensified rapidly as its March 3, 2018 unveiling draws closer.

#AGOmembers: today at 10am, book your #InfiniteKusama tickets - booking continues until Jan 12 with tix released each day at 10am. Online only. If you booked in the previous booking, you won’t be able to book tix this time. Public tix go on sale Jan 16. https://t.co/gEDAd920aL pic.twitter.com/FeLIbPaTjH — ArtGalleryofOntario (@agotoronto) January 9, 2018

A total of 14,000 people waited five or more hours last month to buy tickets when they went on sale to AGO members, prompting the art gallery to apologize and announce a second members-only sale on January 9 (today.)

Public tickets will go on sale next Tuesday with a maximum of four tickets per transaction. They can only be purchased online and there will most definitely be a queue.

"There will be a VERY limited number of same-day timed tickets available onsite," reads the AGO's website, "but they are expected to sell quickly."