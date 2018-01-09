Arts
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 13 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Infinity Mirrors tickets

Public tickets for AGO's Infinity Mirrors exhibit on sale next week

Arts
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 13 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Next week at this time, the general public will be able to buy tickets for Yayoi Kusama's hotly anticipated Infinity Mirrors exhibit in Toronto.

Theoretically speaking, at least.

The AGO will, indeed, open up ticket sales beyond its own membership on Jan. 16 at 10 a.m – but that doesn't necessarily mean you'll be able to score any.

Demand for this exhibit has been outrageously high all over the world, and Toronto has been no exception. Hype started building for the celebrated Japanese artist's only Canadian tour stop last year, and has intensified rapidly as its March 3, 2018 unveiling draws closer. 

A total of 14,000 people waited five or more hours last month to buy tickets when they went on sale to AGO members, prompting the art gallery to apologize and announce a second members-only sale on January 9 (today.)

Public tickets will go on sale next Tuesday with a maximum of four tickets per transaction. They can only be purchased online and there will most definitely be a queue.

"There will be a VERY limited number of same-day timed tickets available onsite," reads the AGO's website, "but they are expected to sell quickly."

Lead photo by

Yayoi Kusama

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Arts

Public tickets for AGO's Infinity Mirrors exhibit on sale next week

A giant pink hat is coming to Toronto's waterfront this winter

Co-founder of Soulpepper Theatre accused of sexual harassment

Toronto subway stations get Infinity Mirrors makeover

Chapters store suddenly shuts down in Toronto

The CBC Museum is closing its doors in Toronto

There's now another Toronto sign

Historic Toronto sculpture just got tagged with graffiti