Toronto subway stations get Infinity Mirrors makeover

In case you haven't caught wind of all the hype surrounding Yayoi Kusama's upcoming Infinity Mirrors exhibition at the AGO, now there's another huge reminder of its coming arrival to greet bundled up TTC commuters.

The Spadina Station tunnel, most famous for its now extinct moving sidewalk (or movator as some call it), has been decked out in Kusama's signature polka dots, which gives the 150 metre passageway a surreal look that aptly references the artist's work.

It also, quite frankly, livens up what is normally a rather drab section of the subway with its predominant brown tones. If there was an area on the TTC ripe for public art, this would be it.

You'll also find the polka dots at St. Patrick Station, which is fitting given its proximity to the AGO. Here the cladding is outfitted on the narrow tunnel that leads from the mezzanine level to the stairs up to the street.

In both cases, the effect of the wall design is almost disorienting. I suspect this is the whole point, as the polka dot tunnels cleverly gesture to the experience of looking through one of Kusama's Infinity Rooms.

Not everyone, however, is a fan. In a post to the Weird Toronto Facebook group regarding the Spadina tunnel makeover, someone characterizes the new cladding as "a Kubrick-esque nightmare."

I don't know — given how humdrum the winter commute can be, that description actually sounds rather intriguing to me.