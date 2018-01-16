Demand for Infinity Mirrors tickets reaches fever pitch in Toronto

Tickets for Yayoi Kusama's hysteria-provokingly Infinity Mirrors exhibit in Toronto are now on sale to the general public, and the general public is here for it.

Nearly 20,000 people were already in the AGO's online queue to buy tickets this morning at 10:00 a.m. when they were released, and throughout the day that number ballooned to more than 40,000.

Some people got tired of waiting and gave up their spaces, but many more hung in there, based on the numbers, because it's easy to wait in line online.

When I see there's 17000+ people ahead of me in queue for tickets to the @agotoronto Kusama Infinity Mirrors exhibit. #AGO #InfiniteKUSAMA pic.twitter.com/13voIcdv0L — janreece cantos (@janreece) January 16, 2018

Heck, some of us are still waiting. As of Tuesday afternoon at 5:20 p.m., there are 10,391 people ahead of me in line to buy tickets for the popular exhibit – and that's after seven and a half hours of waiting.

A lot of people in Toronto were feeling AGO's online ticketing system, still, whether successful in their bids to buy tickets or not.

Dawg, @adidas needs to get in touch w/ @agotoronto. Yeezy drops could steal a thing or 2 from this queue system for #InfinityMirrors. — Vineeth S.K. (@vNsNk) January 16, 2018

Unlike waiting in person, stepping into the AGO's digital queue means that you can minimize (or even close) your browser window and simply go on about your day.

When your place in line comes up, the AGO will email you, at which point you have ten minutes to get back to the gallery's website before you're booted right back to the end of the line.

Well, I guess I will be spending the rest of eternity waiting in line for these #YayoiKusama #InfinityMirrors tickets..... — Chaotic Good (@GrandDukeConnie) January 16, 2018

There are a limited number of tickets available each day between now and Friday, January 19, but an equal batch of tickets will continue to be released every day at 10 a.m.

When you FINALLY get tickets to Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors at @agotoronto pic.twitter.com/lCDavbddLF — Sarah Smart (@SarahPSmart) January 16, 2018

A maximum of four tickets are allowed per transaction, according to the AGO's website, and members aren't allowed to buy any this week.

They already had their own website-mobbing experience, anyway, and will have another when member's tickets go back on sale this Feb. 13.