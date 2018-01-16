Arts
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Infinity Mirrors Toronto

Demand for Infinity Mirrors tickets reaches fever pitch in Toronto

Arts
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Tickets for Yayoi Kusama's hysteria-provokingly Infinity Mirrors exhibit in Toronto are now on sale to the general public, and the general public is here for it.

Nearly 20,000 people were already in the AGO's online queue to buy tickets this morning at 10:00 a.m. when they were released, and throughout the day that number ballooned to more than 40,000.

Some people got tired of waiting and gave up their spaces, but many more hung in there, based on the numbers, because it's easy to wait in line online.

Heck, some of us are still waiting. As of Tuesday afternoon at 5:20 p.m., there are 10,391 people ahead of me in line to buy tickets for the popular exhibit – and that's after seven and a half hours of waiting.

A lot of people in Toronto were feeling AGO's online ticketing system, still, whether successful in their bids to buy tickets or not. 

Unlike waiting in person, stepping into the AGO's digital queue means that you can minimize (or even close) your browser window and simply go on about your day.

When your place in line comes up, the AGO will email you, at which point you have ten minutes to get back to the gallery's website before you're booted right back to the end of the line.

There are a limited number of tickets available each day between now and Friday, January 19, but an equal batch of tickets will continue to be released every day at 10 a.m.

A maximum of four tickets are allowed per transaction, according to the AGO's website, and members aren't allowed to buy any this week.

They already had their own website-mobbing experience, anyway, and will have another when member's tickets go back on sale this Feb. 13.

Lead photo by

The AGO

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Arts

Demand for Infinity Mirrors tickets reaches fever pitch in Toronto

The top 10 photography classes in Toronto

The top 10 burlesque shows and clubs in Toronto

Public tickets for AGO's Infinity Mirrors exhibit on sale next week

A giant pink hat is coming to Toronto's waterfront this winter

Co-founder of Soulpepper Theatre accused of sexual harassment

Toronto subway stations get Infinity Mirrors makeover

Chapters store suddenly shuts down in Toronto