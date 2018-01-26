Infinity Mirrors tickets now being sold at high markups in Toronto

After a series of public ticket sales for Yayoi Kusama's Infinity Mirrors exhibition in Toronto that witnessed huge demand, now it's time to watch after-market offers flood local buy and sell sites.

Tickets have cropped up on Kijiji and Craigslist over the past few days for up to $100, which is way higher than the original price tag of $30. Given that AGO members were able to secure tickets without a charge, it seems some people could make decent coin from these sales.

@agotoronto Can you share how you're preventing the secondary market sales of #infiniteKUSAMA tickets? I, like many others couldn't get tickets, but see a ton being sold for a very large mark up. — Travis B (@travisb31) January 24, 2018

News of unofficial ticket availability might feel like a proverbial slap in the face (or a huge relief, depending on one's disposition) to the thousands of dedicated patrons who waited in the online cue for up to half a day in an effort to get tickets for the highly anticipated event.

Infinity Mirrors has caused a frenzy with many clamouring for their chance to catch a glimpse—literally, as each person is only allowed 20 to 30 seconds in each room—of the internationally famed exhibit.

The AGO did not immediately respond for comment regarding what, if anything, they're doing to discourage secondary sales, but it's worth noting that the next block of (reasonably priced) public tickets goes on sale March 6, three days after the exhibit begins.

Yes, there's still another chance. Members can even have another kick at the can on February 13.

The exhibit will be in Toronto from March 3 to May 27.