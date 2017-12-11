Arts
Lisa Power
Posted 10 hours ago
First tickets for Toronto's Infinity Mirrors exhibit on sale this week

The opening date for what will no doubt become Toronto's biggest art exhibit is still a few months away, but the first round of tickets for Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors is set to go on sale this week.

The privileged few who are AGO members will be able to secure early tickets for next year's exhibit beginning tomorrow at noon. That's a pretty big benefit given how quickly the exhibit has sold out elsewhere.

For the record, a gallery membership costs $110 for a single adult. That gets you into Infinity Mirrors at no cost, so if you've been on the fence about laying down the cash to join, now might be the time.

The AGO is expecting such immense ticket-buying activity that it's shutting down the rest of its website for the day to accommodate the anticipated demand. 

The exhibit will also feature paintings, paper works, and sculptures by Kusama. Photo courtesy of Yayoi Kusama via the AGO.

The exhibit has been touring around North America for the past few years and will stop in Toronto from March 3 to May 27 at the AGO.

Judging by its popularity in other cities, you can expect near big lineups, huge amounts of buzz, and some people upset that they didn't snag tickets in time.

The AGO's website gives a pretty thorough rundown on what to expect, namely large crowds and long wait times to visit the six rooms, which visitors are allotted about 20 to 30 seconds to view.

While tickets are free for members, they're not guaranteed. The rest of us will have to wait until January 16 (12 p.m.) to grab tickets, which start at $30 for adults, $26.50 for seniors, and $21.50 for post-secondary students and anyone under 17.

Lead photo by

Yayoi Kusama courtesy of the AGO / Hirshhorn Museum

