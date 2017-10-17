AGO begins the hype for soon to open Infinity Mirrors exhibition

The opening date for the most anticipated Toronto art event in recent memory is steadily creeping up, but the AGO is already in full hype mode months in advance.

Yayoi Kusama's dazzling Infinity Mirrors exhibit will be unveiled on March 3, 2018, and those interested in checking out the exhibit are being warned to be at the ready when tickets go on sale lest they miss out.

This "is unlike any exhibition the AGO has presented before," reads a note on the gallery website by way of explaining the procedure for purchasing tickets to the show, which will only be available online.

Members will get first crack at tickets starting on December 12, 2017, while the public will have to await until January 16, 2018 to reserve spots.

That lag time might suggest that the AGO sees the exhibit as clever way to boost membership, but you can bet that the demand really will be outrageous. It certainly has been elsewhere.

Part of the reason the interest is sure to be so high is that entry to the exhibition will be timed. Unlike a conventional show, each ticket will have a designated entry date and time for viewing Infinity Mirrors.

Once inside, viewers will be allotted "20 to 30 seconds in each of the six rooms, as directed by the artist’s intent." Wait times between rooms are expected to be 20 minutes, so prospective visitors are told to reserve two hours for viewing the exhibition.

Two hours of waiting for three minutes of viewing sounds like a total drag, but most people still rave about the experience of seeing a Kusama show in person. The widely held sentiment is that it's totally worth it.

Perhaps the key to making the most of the experience is to fight the urge to take a ton of selfies in favour of really soaking up what each room has to offer.