Arts
Amy Grief
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
infinity mirrors

Toronto to get dazzling infinity mirror exhibition

Lose yourself in a hall of mirrors next year as the Art Gallery of Ontario gets ready to play host to a traveling exhibition that's already causing problems south of the border.

Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors is a traveling survey exhibition showcasing work by the 87-year-old Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama. It'll be at the AGO from March 3 to May 27, 2018. 

Infinity Mirrors features six seemingly made-for-Instagram infinity rooms, or immersive kaleidoscope-like environment filled with mirrors and sculptures, as well as a broad selection of Kusama's work.

The exhibition's currently at the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden in Washington D.C., but just a few days after opening, a visitor smashed one of Kusama's pumpkin sculptures.

Apparently, they were trying to take a selfie in the All the Eternal Love I Have for the Pumpkins infinity room and tripped. As Artnet reports, a four foot tall version of the polka-dotted pumpkin sold for nearly $800,000 at an auction in 2015. 

Before coming to Toronto, this exhibition - organized by the Hirshorn Museum - will visit the Seattle Art Museum and The Broad in Los Angeles. 

