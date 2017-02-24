The Best Veggie Burger in Toronto
The best veggie burger in Toronto proves that animal-free patties can still be flavour-bombs of deliciousness. Made with ingredients ranging from quinoa and soy to lentils or cheese-stuffed portobellos, you don’t even have to be vegetarian to appreciate how great these meatless creations taste.
Here are the best veggie burgers in Toronto.
High-quality, animal-product-free, plant-based cuisine is the name of the game at this lovely space in Yorkville. Its flavourful Planta Burger ($18.75) consists of a mushroom-lentil-black-bean-and-beet patty loaded with “queso” (a veggie sauce that’s not actually cheese), “bacon” (mushrooms) and pickles on a house-made soy milk bun, accompanied by a side of tasty spiced fries and tomatillo mayo.
One of the city’s original vegetarian eateries and juice bars, each of its four Toronto locations features four vegan burgers on the menu. One of the most popular is the BBQ ($13), a delectable house-made patty topped with quinoa onion rings, garlic mayo, BBQ sauce, hot banana chilies, napa cabbage, tomato and lettuce on a whole wheat bun from Fred’s Bread.
With over half a dozen locations across Toronto, this local success story that started out in the Beaches definitely knows how to make delicious burgers – even veggie ones. The Option ($9.59) is an irresistible combo of two deep-fried, Panko-crusted, roasted portobello mushrooms stuffed with a custom blend of oozy cheese, all on a bun (regular, gluten-free or lettuce wrap).
There are two veggie options and even a quinoa-and-rice vegan one at this burger joint’s two locations on Yonge (one at St. Clair and the other at Wellesley). The Grazer ($11.49), comprises the vegetarian Animal Feed (deep-fried panko-crusted portobello mushroom stuffed with feta and cream cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato and aioli) between two grilled cheese sandwiches. Oof.
Both its Annex and Liberty Village locations have three burgers ($14 each) to choose from, including a hearty mushroom melt made with a lentil black rice patty dressed with mushrooms, house-made cashew cheese, crispy shallots, arugula and hemp chipotle mayo on a gluten-free bun, served with a side of house-made pickles and root chips.
Although this Chilean sandwich shop in Leslieville isn’t completely vegetarian, there are ample veggie – and even some vegan – alternatives, one of which is the veggie sandwich ($8), a deep-fried, house-made black-bean-and-chickpea patty with mayo, diced tomato, mashed avocado, house hot sauce, roasted red pepper sauce and sunflower sprouts, all on a toasted bun.
A vegan junk food joint in Parkdale that serves as a reminder that “meat-free” doesn’t always mean “healthy,” there are many burger items on its menu, but its most famous is the Big Mac-emulating Mac Daddy ($16), with two soy patties, shredded lettuce, pickles, onions, house-made cheese and secret sauce on a toasted bun, which comes with a side of fries.
Its house-made, organic quinoa patty ($7) is the lone veggie burger offering at this Upper Beaches burger stop on Kingston Road, but it also happens to be vegan. Mixed with carrots, zucchini, spices and a soy binder, the patty is fried to give it a crisp exterior, and a plethora of condiments and toppings can be added (many at no extra charge).
Hector Vasquez at Fresh
Join the conversation Load comments