The Best Cookies in Toronto

The best cookies in Toronto are melty, gooey, chewy, crispy around the edges and soft on the inside, best served warm fresh out of the oven. Often sweet but sometimes incorporating savoury elements, these round, flat treats are anything but two-dimensional, and come in as many varieties as there are different fantastic bakeries in this city.

Here are the best cookies in Toronto.

Le Gourmand
1

Le Gourmand

The melt-in-your-mouth chocolate walnut cookies that are often served warm at this Spadina cafe are favourites of cookies monsters in the city. The French cafe also has multiple other varieties, all thick and perfectly round with nicely crunchy charred edges.

Bang Bang Ice Cream and Bakery
2

Bang Bang Ice Cream and Bakery

This Ossington bakery is best known for sandwiching their own matcha, banana pudding or other delicious ice creams between decadently chewy and thin cookies in varieties like everything, “Cap’n Peanut,” and birthday cake.

Bakerbots
3

Bakerbots

This shop right near the entrance to Ossington station off Delaware sells all the same varieties of cookies as Bang Bang and does the same ice cream sandwiches in the summer, which obviously results in the same lengthy lineups. Two words: worth it.

Bake Shoppe
4

Bake Shoppe

The geometrically ideal cookies at this College St. bakery have crackly surfaces and come in a limited range of simple flavours of confetti, nutella brown butter, chocolate chip, oatmeal hemp and peanut butter.

The Butternut Baking Co.
5

The Butternut Baking Co.

Sugar, grain, and gluten have no place in the cookies at this Junction bakery, but somehow their ginger, shortbread, thumbprint and buttercream-filled “sammie” cookies including a paleo version of an Oreo are still downright delicious.

Roselle Desserts
6

Roselle Desserts

French-inspired desserts are the specialty at this King East bakery, where you can find some of the most amazing gingerbread and chocolate cookies in the city.

Maman
7

Maman

With origins in NYC, you know these cookies have got to be epic, especially renowned for their nutty chocolate chunk. Our Toronto location is in First Canadian Place.

Almond Butterfly
8

Almond Butterfly

This Harbord Village bakery specializes in baked goods free of soy, dairy and gluten. Flavours including double chocolate chunk, organic cane sugar, gingersnap, and vegan breakfast, peanut butter and pecan vary daily.

Bake Sale
9

Bake Sale

The handmade “Big Bite” cookies created with wholesome ingredients at this bakery’s three locations at Six Point Plaza, Kingsway and Bloor West Village come in flavours like funfetti, double chocolate, peanut butter, and a “monster” oatmeal cookie with M&M’s, peanuts and chocolate chips. Don’t miss their dense peanut butter melts.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns, Hector Vasquez, wunderpuss and vmorris41

