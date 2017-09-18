The Best Cookies in Toronto
The best cookies in Toronto are melty, gooey, chewy, crispy around the edges and soft on the inside, best served warm fresh out of the oven. Often sweet but sometimes incorporating savoury elements, these round, flat treats are anything but two-dimensional, and come in as many varieties as there are different fantastic bakeries in this city.
Here are the best cookies in Toronto.
The handmade “Big Bite” cookies created with wholesome ingredients at this bakery’s three locations at Six Point Plaza, Kingsway and Bloor West Village come in flavours like funfetti, double chocolate, peanut butter, and a “monster” oatmeal cookie with M&M’s, peanuts and chocolate chips. Don’t miss their dense peanut butter melts.
Jesse Milns, Hector Vasquez, wunderpuss and vmorris41
Join the conversation Load comments