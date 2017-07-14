The Best Vegetarian Restaurants in Toronto
The best vegetarian restaurants in Toronto are an exciting and varied bunch. There are places for a quick and healthy meal, indulgent comfort food joints that satisfy off-diet cravings, along with more refined spots that really celebrate veggies. These places are so good that even non-vegetarians won’t miss the meat.
Here are the best vegetarian restaurants in Toronto.
For stylish and upscale plant-based dining, this Yorkville gem is it. Chef David Lee’s beautifully presented food (complemented by the restaurant’s equally aesthetically pleasing interior) honours its ingredients, from the coconut ceviche or watermelon poke to the burger or 18 carrot dog with spiced fries.
While this well-loved Thai joint on Charlotte St. north of King West does serve meat, it also has plenty of choices for vegetarians. There’s even a whole separate vegan menu with animal product-free curries, rice noodles and fried rice dishes that don’t sacrifice or skimp on flavour.
Hector Vasquez at Fresh
