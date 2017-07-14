Best of Toronto
Christina Cheung
Posted 4 hours ago
vegetarian restaurants toronto

The Best Vegetarian Restaurants in Toronto

The best vegetarian restaurants in Toronto are an exciting and varied bunch. There are places for a quick and healthy meal, indulgent comfort food joints that satisfy off-diet cravings, along with more refined spots that really celebrate veggies. These places are so good that even non-vegetarians won’t miss the meat.

Here are the best vegetarian restaurants in Toronto.

Fresh on Eglinton
1

Fresh on Eglinton

One of the OG vegetarian eateries and juice bars in the city. Its four locations offer up a mostly vegan menu (along with gluten-free options) that includes salads, tacos, wraps, burgers, rice or noodle bowls plus smoothies, juices and elixirs.

Planta
2

Planta

For stylish and upscale plant-based dining, this Yorkville gem is it. Chef David Lee’s beautifully presented food (complemented by the restaurant’s equally aesthetically pleasing interior) honours its ingredients, from the coconut ceviche or watermelon poke to the burger or 18 carrot dog with spiced fries.

Kupfert & Kim (Spadina)
3

Kupfert & Kim (Spadina)

Meatless and wheatless is what this small Toronto chain of popular fast-casual eateries specializes in. Its half-dozen locations, mostly in the Financial District, offer up colourful grain bowls, soups, smoothies and coffee for those on the go.

Khao San Road (Charlotte St.)
4

Khao San Road (Charlotte St.)

While this well-loved Thai joint on Charlotte St. north of King West does serve meat, it also has plenty of choices for vegetarians. There’s even a whole separate vegan menu with animal product-free curries, rice noodles and fried rice dishes that don’t sacrifice or skimp on flavour.

Woodlot
5

Woodlot

This rustic restaurant for Canadian comfort food on Palmerston just south of College isn’t exclusively vegetarian, but it’s known for having its own entire vegetable lovers menu that is just as enticing as its omnivore version.

Awai
6

Awai

Pay-what-you-like, plant-based cuisine is what you’ll find at this Bloor West Village spot from owner/chef Nathan Isberg (formerly of the now-shuttered, also PWYL Atlantic on Dundas West). There is no set menu, as dishes change based on whatever ingredients are fresh that day.

Live Organic Food Bar (Dupont)
7

Live Organic Food Bar (Dupont)

With locations in Liberty Village and the Annex, everything on the menu at these health-conscious eateries is completely organic, gluten-free and non-GMO, from the grain bowls, raw wraps and burgers to the salads, sides and smoothies.

Hogtown Vegan
8

Hogtown Vegan

Comfort food for vegans is the name of the game at this Bloorcourt meat-, dairy- and egg-free go-to, with burgers, “unchicken” & waffles, mac ‘n “cheese” or “phish” ‘n chips as tempting options, and even tofu rancheros for weekend brunch.

Hibiscus Cafe
9

Hibiscus Cafe

A longtime fave in Kensington Market, this cozy spot serves up organic, gluten-free, vegan eats, including sweet or savoury buckwheat crepes and a delicious soup and (42-ingredient) salad combo that many swear by.

