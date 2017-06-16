The Best Prix Fixe Menus in Toronto
The best prix fixe menus in Toronto will give you an appetizer, main and dessert at a discount. There’s no need to break your budget or overwhelm with menu options when you dine here.
Here are the restaurants with the best prix fixe menus in Toronto.
A prix fixe for one ($28.95) or two ($45.95 pp) can be had at this French bistro with locations in the Fashion District and West Queen West. Onion soup is on both menus, with salad or cheese as an individual starter and scallops or salmon carpaccio for two. From there it's a choice between classic platters like steak frites, rack of lamb, poulet roti, and more, with creme brulee and chocolate mousse as dessert options.
This cozy French bistro brings much needed calm to the Queen and Bathurst area. Get away from the busy street with their $36 prix fixe menu featuring select items from the regular menu, such as duck confit, moules frites, or even a vegetarian feast of lentils, mushrooms, or pan-seared monkfish. Upgrade to steak for $2.
A multi-course prix fixe menu is the way to eat at this restaurant near Trinity Bellwoods. For $65, rotating options might include burrata or raw scallop starters, celeriac and Humboldt squid second courses, beef short rib or lamb loin third courses, and unique desserts with ingredients like sunflower, rhubarb, buttermilk or koji.
Though this hoity-toity restaurant serving the lawyers of Osgoode Hall is only open to the public during lunch in the summer, their upscale prix fixe menu clocks in at just $25 and is designed by the chef daily. Expect a daily soup or appetizer, main, and dessert, and fiercely Canadian ingredients like the free range chicken, BC white tuna, and Wellington County beef.
Jesse Milns at Osgoode Hall
