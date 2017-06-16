Best of Toronto
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
Prix Fixe Toronto

The Best Prix Fixe Menus in Toronto

The best prix fixe menus in Toronto will give you an appetizer, main and dessert at a discount. There’s no need to break your budget or overwhelm with menu options when you dine here.

Here are the restaurants with the best prix fixe menus in Toronto.

Queen Margherita Pizza (Dundas West)
1

Queen Margherita Pizza (Dundas West)

The $30 prix fixe menu at this pizza place with locations in Leslieville, Baby Point and Dundas West lets you pair any of their pizzas or pasta with an appetizer and dessert.

Le Select Bistro
2

Le Select Bistro

The simple prix fixe $35 menu at this French mainstay near Wellington and Spadina comes with soup or house salad, steak frites, duck confit, or risotto, and either chocolate mousse or creme brulee.

Sidecar
3

Sidecar

The prix fixe at this College St. restaurant is only available from Sunday to Wednesday, but it's a meagre $25 for a soup or salad starter, main of cavatelli or crisp half chicken, and chocolate terrine dessert. For a $3 charge you can upgrade to steak frites or Atlantic salmon.

Jules Bistro (Queen Street)
4

Jules Bistro (Queen Street)

A prix fixe for one ($28.95) or two ($45.95 pp) can be had at this French bistro with locations in the Fashion District and West Queen West. Onion soup is on both menus, with salad or cheese as an individual starter and scallops or salmon carpaccio for two. From there it's a choice between classic platters like steak frites, rack of lamb, poulet roti, and more, with creme brulee and chocolate mousse as dessert options.

La Palette
5

La Palette

This cozy French bistro brings much needed calm to the Queen and Bathurst area. Get away from the busy street with their $36 prix fixe menu featuring select items from the regular menu, such as duck confit, moules frites, or even a vegetarian feast of lentils, mushrooms, or pan-seared monkfish. Upgrade to steak for $2.

Canis
6

Canis

A multi-course prix fixe menu is the way to eat at this restaurant near Trinity Bellwoods. For $65, rotating options might include burrata or raw scallop starters, celeriac and Humboldt squid second courses, beef short rib or lamb loin third courses, and unique desserts with ingredients like sunflower, rhubarb, buttermilk or koji.

Peter Pan Bistro
7

Peter Pan Bistro

This Queen West restaurant only serves their $29 prix fixe menu from 5 - 7 but you still get to choose options for a starter, main and dessert. Starters include tomato or beet salad or mussel toast, and for mains you have spring risotto, roast chicken or sweetbreads.

Rasa
8

Rasa

This is one of the most limited prix fixe menus of all offered only on Mondays at $40 a head. A chopped salad starter is followed by several globally-inspired choices such as sambal chicken, truffle gnudi, a shrimp noodle bowl, or falafel.

Osgoode Hall Restaurant
9

Osgoode Hall Restaurant

Though this hoity-toity restaurant serving the lawyers of Osgoode Hall is only open to the public during lunch in the summer, their upscale prix fixe menu clocks in at just $25 and is designed by the chef daily. Expect a daily soup or appetizer, main, and dessert, and fiercely Canadian ingredients like the free range chicken, BC white tuna, and Wellington County beef.

