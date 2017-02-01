The Best Family Style Dinners in Toronto
The best family style dinners in Toronto are all about big portions, a ton of great sides and a homey atmosphere shared with those most dear to you without all the cooking and cleanup.
Here are the best family style dinners in Toronto.
The family style menu at this Italian restaurant with locations on the Danforth and Eglinton West doesn’t even require booking ahead of time, but it does require extreme hunger. An assortment of antipasti such as calamari and caprese salad is followed by the day’s primi pastas, and your choice of entree.
This elevated Malaysian street food restaurant on Ossington pulls no punches on its menu, inscribed simply at the top with the words “feed me.” With this request you may be presented with a variety of dishes such as chili wings, pork belly pancakes, and traditional fare such as laksa and murtabak.
This humbly-named restaurant at Evergreen Brick Works is one of few places to feature a vegetarian family menu, as well as a fish-based one, or for those with no restrictions whatsoever a chef’s choice menu. Their menu emphasizes the best locally available ingredients, and thus changes frequently.
Jesse Milns at Campagnolo
