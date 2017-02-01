Best of Toronto
Amy Carlberg
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Family style Dinner Toronto

The Best Family Style Dinners in Toronto

Best of Toronto
Amy Carlberg
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The best family style dinners in Toronto are all about big portions, a ton of great sides and a homey atmosphere shared with those most dear to you without all the cooking and cleanup. 

Here are the best family style dinners in Toronto.

Gusto 101
1

Gusto 101

This bustling spot at King and Portland outdoes all the rest family-style-wise with not only one sharing menu, but five, operating on a sliding scale from lunch up to dinner. Menus typically include crowd-pleasing arancini and carpaccio followed by a selection of pastas and pizzas.

Barque Smokehouse
2

Barque Smokehouse

Every Sunday this Roncesvalles barbecue joint serves up a family style dinner ($35/adult, $10/kid) that features huge platters of meat, salads and sides.

Momofuku Daisho
3

Momofuku Daisho

This second floor oasis next to the Shangri-La hotel at University and Adelaide serves up large format meals featuring huge portions of entrees such as salt and pepper lobster, brisket, ribeye, the bo ssam wraps.

7 Numbers (Eglinton)
4

7 Numbers (Eglinton)

The family style menu at this Italian restaurant with locations on the Danforth and Eglinton West doesn’t even require booking ahead of time, but it does require extreme hunger. An assortment of antipasti such as calamari and caprese salad is followed by the day’s primi pastas, and your choice of entree.

Queen and Beaver
5

Queen and Beaver

This historic Elm Street standby offers their “feasting menu” to parties of five or more. Your British pub extravaganza might centre around English classics like beef wellington, roasts, or pork loin with apple sauce. Or, go hog wild and share a suckling pig.

Campagnolo
6

Campagnolo

This chic environment with a classic baroque feel on Dundas West features creations by borderline celeb chef Craig Harding, so you know everyone in your group will wind up happy with luscious pastas and rich proteins, as well as bottles of expertly selected wine.

Soos
7

Soos

This elevated Malaysian street food restaurant on Ossington pulls no punches on its menu, inscribed simply at the top with the words “feed me.” With this request you may be presented with a variety of dishes such as chili wings, pork belly pancakes, and traditional fare such as laksa and murtabak.

Piano Piano
8

Piano Piano

This Italian spot on Harbord offers a family style menu of house favourites, all Italian go-tos with pastas like egg yolk ravioli and pumpkin agnolotti.

Cafe Belong
9

Cafe Belong

This humbly-named restaurant at Evergreen Brick Works is one of few places to feature a vegetarian family menu, as well as a fish-based one, or for those with no restrictions whatsoever a chef’s choice menu. Their menu emphasizes the best locally available ingredients, and thus changes frequently.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at Campagnolo

The Best Family Style Dinners in Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

Join the conversation Load comments

The Best Family Style Dinners in Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

Latest in Best of Toronto

The Best Family Style Dinners in Toronto

The Best Candy Stores in Toronto

The Best New Restaurants in Toronto for 2016

The Best New Brunch Restaurants in Toronto for 2016

The Best New Cafes in Toronto for 2016

The Best New Design Stores in Toronto for 2016

The Best New Cheap Eats in Toronto for 2016

The Best New Fashion Stores in Toronto for 2016