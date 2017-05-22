Best of Toronto
Amy Carlberg
Posted 40 minutes ago
pizza Etobicoke

The Best Pizza in Etobicoke

The best pizza in Etobicoke isn't slim pickings. Toronto boasts the fourth largest Italian population outside Italy, and this area of Toronto isn't devoid of pizza offerings.

Here is the best pizza in Etobicoke.

FBI Pizza
1

FBI Pizza

FBI stands for “full blooded Italian” and that’s exactly the type of pizza you’ll get at this restaurant at Lake Shore Boulevard and Burlington with a location in Woodbridge as well. Classic margherita, caprese, NYC cheese and calabrese pizzas made with quality ingredients have thin, chewy crusts.

Cellar Door Restaurant
2

Cellar Door Restaurant

At Lake Shore and Ninth, pizzas and other entrees are made in a wood burning oven. Expect authentic Italian flair complete with wine and a rustic atmosphere and pizza toppings like oven roasted potato, soppressata, prosciutto, or their signature bomba sauce.

Mamma Martino's
3

Mamma Martino's

With over 25 years in the business, this Queensway restaurant is where to go to find reasonably priced, style-your-own pies. Toppings are far from run of the mill with eggplant, ricotta, anchovies, artichoke hearts and roasted red peppers as options.

Il Paesano
4

Il Paesano

The secret sauce at this pie shop on Brown’s Line can’t be beat. Toppings range from shrimp to salami for pies that go all the way up to “super big party size,” $29.80 for 24 slices. They’ve been a Toronto delivery and takeout mainstay since 1959.

Dino's Wood Burning Pizza
5

Dino's Wood Burning Pizza

This Queensway restaurant uses high quality ingredients and traditional methods to turn out their authentic pizzas. Basil is available on request here. The menu features a ton of choices, including pizza arugula prosciutto and al tuna.

850 Degrees
6

850 Degrees

Find Neapolitan style pizza at Lake Shore and Thirtieth made with local Canadian ingredients. Pies with names like Lord Stanley, St. John’s (with buffalo cheese) and David Bolland (with calabrese salami) show local pride.

Pizzeria Oro di Napoli
7

Pizzeria Oro di Napoli

Pies are fired in a wood-burning oven imported all the way from Italy at this place near Lake Shore and Burlington. Toppings include house sausage or house cured sardines and cured chilis, and they also specialize in elegant homemade pastas and other Italian entrees.

Milano's Pizza
8

Milano's Pizza

This local favourite on Bloor West has been open for decades. You’ll find basic pies with exciting toppings like shrimp, pesto, gyro meat, grilled chicken, zucchini and goat cheese. Combos with wings and wedges are available as well as jalapeno poppers and potato “munchers.”

Brick Oven Napolitan Pizza
9

Brick Oven Napolitan Pizza

The oven and tomatoes used at this Dundas and Kipling joint are imported from Italy, veggies are cut by hand and dough is made fresh daily. The brick oven makes the crust here uniquely thin and chewy and toppings on classic margherita, prosciutto or veggie pizzas are nice and crisp.

