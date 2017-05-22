The Best Pizza in Etobicoke
The best pizza in Etobicoke isn't slim pickings. Toronto boasts the fourth largest Italian population outside Italy, and this area of Toronto isn't devoid of pizza offerings.
Here is the best pizza in Etobicoke.
FBI stands for “full blooded Italian” and that’s exactly the type of pizza you’ll get at this restaurant at Lake Shore Boulevard and Burlington with a location in Woodbridge as well. Classic margherita, caprese, NYC cheese and calabrese pizzas made with quality ingredients have thin, chewy crusts.
The oven and tomatoes used at this Dundas and Kipling joint are imported from Italy, veggies are cut by hand and dough is made fresh daily. The brick oven makes the crust here uniquely thin and chewy and toppings on classic margherita, prosciutto or veggie pizzas are nice and crisp.
