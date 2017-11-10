Best of Toronto
Lori Harito
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
martial arts toronto

The Best Martial Arts in Toronto

Best of Toronto
Lori Harito
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

The best martial arts gyms in Toronto is where you need to go if you want to train like a UFC fighter, get into Jiu Jitsu, karate or Muay Thai. This is where you can learn skills for self-defence and fighting techniques from across the world. 

Here are the best martial arts gyms in Toronto.

Siam No. 1 Muay Thai
1

Siam No. 1 Muay Thai

Canada's first Muay Thai Academy was founded by Ajahn Suchart who teaches traditional Muay Thai techniques. Suchart and his team of instructors offer quality workout classes and personal training in the Bloordale area. The Academy focuses on Muay Thai training and fitness.

Axe Capoeira
2

Axe Capoeira

This Afro-Brazilian martial arts studio in Corso Italia combines martial arts, acrobatics, music and dance. The combination of martial arts creates a full body workout. Rates start at $85 per month for unlimited monthly training and classes.

Elite Martial Arts
3

Elite Martial Arts

The training centre is certified by the Krav Maga Association of Canada and owned by head instructor Dan Novak. With locations near St.Lawrence Market and North York, Elite also offers a free women’s self-defence course. Membership is $115 to $129 per month and gives you access to all locations.

Toronto BJJ
4

Toronto BJJ

This studio has trained multiple MMA champions through its academy. It's a 9000-square-foot facility near Christie Pits specializing in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, Muay Thai kickboxing and has trained over 600 students.

FightClub (Donlands)
5

FightClub (Donlands)

This East York studio's classes are based on the Russian martial arts system of hand-to-hand fighting aptly named Systema. The military-based system currently used by the Russian Armed Forces is a function of modern martial arts taught in a gym setting. Rates vary at $100-$125 per month.

Krudar Muay Thai
6

Krudar Muay Thai

With locations in Kensington Market and Don Mills, Krudar is a Muay Thai kickboxing community. Muay Thai is an ancient art that uses punches, kicks, elbows and knee strikes and Krudar combines this with spinning, bootcamp and stretch classes along with private training. Your first class is only $10.

Krav Maga Toronto
7

Krav Maga Toronto

This Dundas West gym teaches self-defence in unarmed combat that has increased in popularity over the years. Designed for men and women, the body goes through exhausting and demanding conditions in this military defence tactic that was originally developed in Israel. Memberships range from $125 to $159 monthly.

Warrior Muay Thai (Railside Road)
8

Warrior Muay Thai (Railside Road)

A combat sports and fitness school in Don Mills, this gym offers kickboxing and regular boxing. There’s also strength ad conditioning classes along with Brazilian Jiu Jitsu with separate programs for men, women and kids.

DeSantos Premier Martial Arts
9

DeSantos Premier Martial Arts

With two east side locations, this training facility was founded by Grandmaster Veronica DeSantos, an inductee into the Canadian Black Belt Hall of Fame. They offer self discipline and self-defence, teaching basic techniques and applications as well as kick classes and martial arts for kids, teens and adults.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at Elite Martial Arts

The Best Martial Arts in Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

Join the conversation Load comments

The Best Martial Arts in Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

You might also like...

The Best Boxing Gym in Toronto

The Best Fitness Clubs in Toronto

Latest in Best of Toronto

The Best Martial Arts in Toronto

The Best Restaurant Burgers in Toronto

The Best Salumi in Toronto

The Best Japanese Desserts in Toronto

The Best Wine Bars in Toronto

The Best Spinning Classes in Toronto

The Best Tap Rooms in Toronto

The Best Coffee in Toronto