The Best Martial Arts in Toronto
The best martial arts gyms in Toronto is where you need to go if you want to train like a UFC fighter, get into Jiu Jitsu, karate or Muay Thai. This is where you can learn skills for self-defence and fighting techniques from across the world.
Here are the best martial arts gyms in Toronto.
The training centre is certified by the Krav Maga Association of Canada and owned by head instructor Dan Novak. With locations near St.Lawrence Market and North York, Elite also offers a free women’s self-defence course. Membership is $115 to $129 per month and gives you access to all locations.
This East York studio's classes are based on the Russian martial arts system of hand-to-hand fighting aptly named Systema. The military-based system currently used by the Russian Armed Forces is a function of modern martial arts taught in a gym setting. Rates vary at $100-$125 per month.
With locations in Kensington Market and Don Mills, Krudar is a Muay Thai kickboxing community. Muay Thai is an ancient art that uses punches, kicks, elbows and knee strikes and Krudar combines this with spinning, bootcamp and stretch classes along with private training. Your first class is only $10.
This Dundas West gym teaches self-defence in unarmed combat that has increased in popularity over the years. Designed for men and women, the body goes through exhausting and demanding conditions in this military defence tactic that was originally developed in Israel. Memberships range from $125 to $159 monthly.
With two east side locations, this training facility was founded by Grandmaster Veronica DeSantos, an inductee into the Canadian Black Belt Hall of Fame. They offer self discipline and self-defence, teaching basic techniques and applications as well as kick classes and martial arts for kids, teens and adults.
Jesse Milns at Elite Martial Arts
