The Best Fitness Clubs in Toronto
The best fitness clubs in Toronto provide a good space to break a sweat. The best gyms aren't excessively busy, and offer a variety of classes, good quality equipment and solid range of amenities to keep you coming back.
Here are the best fitness clubs in Toronto.
With locations in Yorkville and the Financial District, this US import is equipped with smoothie bars, eucalyptus-infused towels and more classes than you can take in. Barre, Firestarter, Spin classes and Pilates are available everyday along with personal training and regular weight training areas.
This Rosedale gym has lavish marble change rooms, a steam room and juice bar along with a variety of fitness offerings. There's a turf zone with dedicated personal trainers, a spin studio, ballet-barre, yoga, Pilates and cardio machines that can download your activity level to your phone.
