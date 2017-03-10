Best of Toronto
Lori Harito
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
fitness clubs toronto

The Best Fitness Clubs in Toronto

Best of Toronto
Lori Harito
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The best fitness clubs in Toronto provide a good space to break a sweat. The best gyms aren't excessively busy, and offer a variety of classes, good quality equipment and solid range of amenities to keep you coming back.

Here are the best fitness clubs in Toronto.

Goodlife Fitness (Liberty Village)
1

Goodlife Fitness (Liberty Village)

There’s no shortage of Goodlife gyms in the city. The Liberty Village and Yonge and Richmond locations are open 24-hours during the week and offer some of the most popular classes like RPM, hot yoga, spin and TRX.

YMCA Cherry Street
2

YMCA Cherry Street

This 82,000 square foot open concept facility was the former training facility for the 2015 PanAm Games. It now serves the community with activities for the whole family, two pools, a basketball court, running track and fully equipped gym.

Equinox Fitness (Yorkville)
3

Equinox Fitness (Yorkville)

With locations in Yorkville and the Financial District, this US import is equipped with smoothie bars, eucalyptus-infused towels and more classes than you can take in. Barre, Firestarter, Spin classes and Pilates are available everyday along with personal training and regular weight training areas.

LA Fitness Toronto
4

LA Fitness Toronto

Another US chain with locations around Toronto including this one in Don Mills that has a basketball court, indoor pool, sauna and squash courts. There's also group fitness classes like Aquafit, Kickbox cardio and indoor cycling.

Adelaide Club
5

Adelaide Club

This gym at First Canadian Place caters to Bay street professionals. Hang out in the cocktail and juice bar lounge, watch a game on the big screen or play a game of pool. Enjoy a variety of group classes like yoga, Pilates, kickboxing and Karate in one of its many studios.

The Rosedale Club
6

The Rosedale Club

This Rosedale gym has lavish marble change rooms, a steam room and juice bar along with a variety of fitness offerings. There's a turf zone with dedicated personal trainers, a spin studio, ballet-barre, yoga, Pilates and cardio machines that can download your activity level to your phone.

Miles Nadal JCC
7

Miles Nadal JCC

The Jewish Community Centre in the Annex offers a salt-water pool and over 90 classes per week. It also provides camps for kids during March break, summer holidays, Passover and winter break.

Totum
8

Totum

With its exposed brick and personal training staff, this gym with multiple Toronto locations including one on King West provides physio, chiropractic and RMT services on site.

Ultimate Athletics
9

Ultimate Athletics

This small, boutique full-service gym in Rosedale is an ideal spot for some of the best personal training in the city. It also provides spinning, boxing and high-energy aerobic classes.

The Best Fitness Clubs in Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

Join the conversation Load comments

The Best Fitness Clubs in Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

You might also like...

The Best CrossFit Gyms in Toronto

The Best Specialty Fitness Clubs in Toronto

Latest in Best of Toronto

The Best Fitness Clubs in Toronto

The Best Fish & Chips in Toronto

The Best Bread in Toronto

The Best Specialty Fitness Clubs in Toronto

The Best Spas in Toronto

The Best Granola in Toronto

The Best Veggie Burger in Toronto

The Best Souvlaki and Gyros in Toronto