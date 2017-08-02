The Best Hummus in Toronto
The best hummus in Toronto will fill you up with creamy and delicious chick pea goodness. The stuff you can get in local restaurants is far better than anything you can grab in a tub from the grocery store, so go forth and dip.
The hummus at this Bathurst and Lawrence destination is just what the doctor ordered. It's comfort food at its finest and make sure you get more than just a schmear on your laffa sandwich. Grab it slathered in tahini or topped with shawarma, ground beef and pine nuts or with fava beans and egg (hummus ful).
