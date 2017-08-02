Best of Toronto
hummus toronto

The Best Hummus in Toronto

The best hummus in Toronto will fill you up with creamy and delicious chick pea goodness. The stuff you can get in local restaurants is far better than anything you can grab in a tub from the grocery store, so go forth and dip. 

Here is the best hummus in Toronto.

Fat Pasha
1

Fat Pasha

You never know what you're going to find atop the daily hummus at this Dupont Street restaurant. If you don't feel like being adventurous, get the classic hummus that's spiced up with smoked chipotle.

Adonis
2

Adonis

You might get lost walking around this giant Middle Eastern grocery store in Scarborough. When you visit be sure to grab some of their homemade hummus as a dip for your freshly made pita. It's available in bulk as well as take home containers.

Dr. Laffa (Bathurst)
3

Dr. Laffa (Bathurst)

The hummus at this Bathurst and Lawrence destination is just what the doctor ordered. It's comfort food at its finest and make sure you get more than just a schmear on your laffa sandwich. Grab it slathered in tahini or topped with shawarma, ground beef and pine nuts or with fava beans and egg (hummus ful).

Hummus Factory
4

Hummus Factory

Don't expect to find meat on the menu at this Thornhill restaurant because this hummus emporium is vegan as well as kosher. The creamy hummus here is made daily and even offers the ultimate hybrid dish - hamshuka, which is hummus and shakshuka, combined!

Tabule (Riverside)
5

Tabule (Riverside)

This popular restaurant has four locations, including ones near Yonge and Davisville, in Bayview Village, in Riverside and in the Canary District. Order hummus on its own or get it with a slew of other dips and salads, or mezzes.

Paramount Fine Foods (Front)
6

Paramount Fine Foods (Front)

This Middle Eastern chain has expanded all over the city, and province, bringing its fresh food to even more people. While you can get hummus with many dishes here, order it on its own to really savour its homemade goodness.

Sababa
7

Sababa

This Thornhill grocery store and restaurant does a hummus (and lentil soup) that's been drawing in customers since forever. Get it to go or eat it with one of their many offerings like a falafel sandwich on site.

Maha's Restaurant
8

Maha's Restaurant

This Egyptian restaurant near Little India offers sides of full plates of hummus for eat it but you can also get it in a small or large take out container.

Mezzetta
9

Mezzetta

It's easy to try the whole menu at this cozy Middle Eastern restaurant on St. Clair West. Order a bunch of tapas, but don't miss the homemade hummus - you'll probably lick the dish clean.

Lead photo by

jesseeatsthings at Fat Pasha

