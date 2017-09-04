Best of Toronto
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
middle eastern toronto

The Best Middle Eastern Restaurants in Toronto

Best of Toronto
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The best Middle Eastern restaurants in Toronto are celebrated in all neighbourhoods. But to be the best in this city, you can’t just wrap a few falafel in some pita and call it a day. These restaurants have elevated the building blocks of chickpeas, olives, flatbreads, yogurt, eggplant, couscous, lamb, and much more to an art form.

Here are the best Middle Eastern restaurants in Toronto.

Tabule (Riverside)
1

Tabule (Riverside)

A true Middle Eastern feast can be had at this mini-chain complete with Middle Eastern inspired cocktails like harissa caesars. Saj flatbreads, bubbling plates of shakshuka, crunchy, crispy falafel, fried eggplant and cauliflower, lamb chops, and of course, tabule salad are all dishes served at these restaurants.

Fat Pasha
2

Fat Pasha

This Annex place is known for its homey yet elevated and unconventional take on Middle Eastern comfort food. Their whole roasted cauliflower with pomegranate seeds is especially popular, and they also do za’atar fried chicken and a ground lamb hummus.

Byblos
3

Byblos

This upscale spot in the Entertainment District is near impossible to get a reservation at on short notice, epically elegant sharing plates are artfully laden with perfect circles of labneh, tendrils of octopus, perfectly Frenched lamb chops and more jaw dropping creations.

Maha's Restaurant
4

Maha's Restaurant

An Egyptian brunch and lunch spot on Greenwood, this place does sandwiches like chicken with garlic sauce and grilled cheeses with dates and honey as well as legendary vegan lentil soup.

Paramount Fine Foods (Front)
5

Paramount Fine Foods (Front)

By no means the most upscale of the bunch, but a far cry from your local Ali Baba’s decor-wise. This casual chain serves up simple Middle Eastern meals to stay or go, famous for their fresh made saj bread which is used to wrap chicken, beef or sujuk.

Takht-e Tavoos
6

Takht-e Tavoos

This charming little restaurant at Dufferin and College holds early hours, but they do some of the cutest brunches ever with little sides of olives, feta, smoked salmon, and potatoes accompanying breakfasts of sunny eggs cooked over halloumi and garlic or spinach as well as sheep’s head and hooves soup.

Mustafa
7

Mustafa

Specializing in Turkish pizza, this spot in North York is decked out to look like you’re in a Turkish cave. Steaming plates of Iskender (flat strips of meat served with authentic bread) and Turkish pizzas with spiced ground beef or pepperoni are in high demand here.

Anatolia
8

Anatolia

This Turkish restaurant in a little strip mall in Etobicoke will lure you in with their kebabs and dips, but will get you to stay with their special belly dancing nights.

Little Sito
9

Little Sito

This Middle Eastern restaurant in Bloorcourt serves up elevated homestyle dinners and brunches on the weekends along with beer, wine and cocktails. The romantic atmosphere is perfecting for sharing a plate of mezze and a bottle.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Souk Tabule

The Best Middle Eastern Restaurants in Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

Join the conversation Load comments

The Best Middle Eastern Restaurants in Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

You might also like...

The Best Persian Restaurants in Toronto

The Best Turkish Restaurants and Cafes in Toronto

Latest in Best of Toronto

The Best Middle Eastern Restaurants in Toronto

The Best BBQ Restaurants in Toronto

The Best Cappuccino in Toronto

The Best Dog Parks in Toronto

The Best Public Swimming Pools in Toronto

The Best Movers in Toronto

The Best Filipino Restaurants in Toronto

The Best Tacos in Toronto