The Best Middle Eastern Restaurants in Toronto
The best Middle Eastern restaurants in Toronto are celebrated in all neighbourhoods. But to be the best in this city, you can’t just wrap a few falafel in some pita and call it a day. These restaurants have elevated the building blocks of chickpeas, olives, flatbreads, yogurt, eggplant, couscous, lamb, and much more to an art form.
Here are the best Middle Eastern restaurants in Toronto.
A true Middle Eastern feast can be had at this mini-chain complete with Middle Eastern inspired cocktails like harissa caesars. Saj flatbreads, bubbling plates of shakshuka, crunchy, crispy falafel, fried eggplant and cauliflower, lamb chops, and of course, tabule salad are all dishes served at these restaurants.
This charming little restaurant at Dufferin and College holds early hours, but they do some of the cutest brunches ever with little sides of olives, feta, smoked salmon, and potatoes accompanying breakfasts of sunny eggs cooked over halloumi and garlic or spinach as well as sheep’s head and hooves soup.
Hector Vasquez at Souk Tabule
