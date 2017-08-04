Best of Toronto
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
wedding cakes toronto

The Best Wedding Cakes in Toronto

The best wedding cakes in Toronto are designed to be the centrepiece of the best day of a couple’s life. Whether epic and ostentatious or unique and understated, covered in picture-perfect fondant or luxurious buttercream, these highly sought-after cakes are sure to impress not only the new bride and groom but their entire wedding party.

Here are the best wedding cakes in Toronto.

Bobbette & Belle
1

Bobbette & Belle

This artisanal bakery with locations in midtown and Leslieville is known for its award-winning cakes in modern, vintage, and classic elegant styles, with round or square tiers and designs of cascading ruffles, strings of pearls, and multiple Chanel-inspired options. These start at a grand, and custom cakes start at two grand.

Bake Shoppe
2

Bake Shoppe

This College St. bakery is home to the first-ever Canadians on Food Network Challenge. They've built a reputation for fun wedding cakes that can be decorated to look like marble, watercolour, or geodes, though many opt for those bursting with colourful floral bouquets.

Le Dolci
3

Le Dolci

This Dundas West bakery specializes in “naked cakes” scraped of their outer icing to reveal the beautiful layers of flavourful cake underneath, often covered with dripping icing, chocolate shards and other decorations.

The Rolling Pin
4

The Rolling Pin

The eye-popping cakes from this Avenue Road bakery start at $800 for a custom process that will wind up reflecting your exact desires, whether that means ruffles, black icing, decorative succulents, gold, or glitter. They also do wedding donuts.

Dessert Lady
5

Dessert Lady

This Yorkville bakery has nearly 80 wedding cake designs to choose from, including ones decorated with you and your partner’s initials, lace, feathers, and pearls in pretty much every colour imaginable, in designs ranging from traditional to modern.

For the Love of Cake
6

For the Love of Cake

Custom cakes from this Liberty Street shop are nothing short of breathtaking, with themes from geodes to exotic countries and decorations like jewels, monograms, ribbons, flowers, and even city buildings. Any couple can get the cake they want here with cakes designed to look like TTC buses, Klingon weapons, birch trees, muddy trucks, or even have it both ways with a cake that’s traditional on one side and decorated with superheroes on the other.

I Do Wedding Cakes
7

I Do Wedding Cakes

This Dufferin bakery does exquisite custom cakes starting at $1500 decorated with rollercoasters, intensely detailed intricate patterns, feathers, realistic ribbons and bows, black and white images, or even crowns.

Sweet Escape Patisserie
8

Sweet Escape Patisserie

This Distillery District bakery can make a gluten-free cake decorated with immaculate sugar or real flowers and available in flavours such as maple walnut, earl grey, chai tea, lavender and banana with frostings and fillings like mango, passionfruit, caramel fleur de sel, coffee and chocolate mint.

Cake Opera Co
9

Cake Opera Co

The wedding cakes made by this Parkdale bakery are nothing short of masterful. Jaw-droppingly surreal, drapes of cake pull back to reveal miniature rooms, and cakes made to look like tall ships, Victorian-era masterpieces, ornate ballrooms or carriages are hand-painted in fine detail. You have to see these cakes to believe them.

