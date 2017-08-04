The Best Wedding Cakes in Toronto
The best wedding cakes in Toronto are designed to be the centrepiece of the best day of a couple’s life. Whether epic and ostentatious or unique and understated, covered in picture-perfect fondant or luxurious buttercream, these highly sought-after cakes are sure to impress not only the new bride and groom but their entire wedding party.
Here are the best wedding cakes in Toronto.
This artisanal bakery with locations in midtown and Leslieville is known for its award-winning cakes in modern, vintage, and classic elegant styles, with round or square tiers and designs of cascading ruffles, strings of pearls, and multiple Chanel-inspired options. These start at a grand, and custom cakes start at two grand.
Custom cakes from this Liberty Street shop are nothing short of breathtaking, with themes from geodes to exotic countries and decorations like jewels, monograms, ribbons, flowers, and even city buildings. Any couple can get the cake they want here with cakes designed to look like TTC buses, Klingon weapons, birch trees, muddy trucks, or even have it both ways with a cake that’s traditional on one side and decorated with superheroes on the other.
This Distillery District bakery can make a gluten-free cake decorated with immaculate sugar or real flowers and available in flavours such as maple walnut, earl grey, chai tea, lavender and banana with frostings and fillings like mango, passionfruit, caramel fleur de sel, coffee and chocolate mint.
The wedding cakes made by this Parkdale bakery are nothing short of masterful. Jaw-droppingly surreal, drapes of cake pull back to reveal miniature rooms, and cakes made to look like tall ships, Victorian-era masterpieces, ornate ballrooms or carriages are hand-painted in fine detail. You have to see these cakes to believe them.
Jesse Milns at Bobbette and Belle
Join the conversation Load comments