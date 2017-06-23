Best of Toronto
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
custom cakes toronto

The Best Custom Cakes in Toronto

The best custom cakes in Toronto can make your wildest dreams come true in the form of layers of moist, spongy cake and dreamy buttercream frosting or picture-perfect fondant, topped with decorations or completely outfitted in your custom vision or design.

Here are the best custom cakes in Toronto.

Bake Shoppe
1

Bake Shoppe

This little shop on College is known for their cheeky cakes that often feature just the right touch of profane language in their decoration (say, expressing an opinion on turning a certain age) as well as customizing cakes to look like unicorns, pineapples, or as if they're topped with ice cream cones. They'll never turn down a request to decorate with Drake lyrics here.

The Rolling Pin
2

The Rolling Pin

Though this North Toronto bakery may be best known as a winner on Donut Showdown, they bring the same level of inspiration to custom cakes. From elegant and simple to stunning designs like a succulent garden growing on your cake, they’re available for luxury creations for weddings and birthdays.

Le Dolci
3

Le Dolci

This Dundas West place will create any custom flavour of cake you can imagine with a special request, and they offer carrot, vanilla, and chocolate gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan options. Other than that, choose from unique options like strawberry, salted caramel, or cookies and cream. They're known for their logic-defying upright ice cream cone cakes, and customize with decorations of popcorn, fruit, and flowers.

Cakestar
4

Cakestar

You typically need at least two weeks notice for an order at this Etobicoke dream cake factory. Gluten-free chocolate and vanilla are available here, and pick from a wild variety of filling options like pina colada, banana, coconut, dulce de leche, butter rum, strawberry milkshake, chocolate mint, or Philly cream cheese. Almost any theme is within reach, from Marilyn Monroe to OVO, or even a birch bark effect.

Cakes Cove
5

Cakes Cove

This St. Clair West bakery is truly limitless when it comes to custom cake design. Fill out their web form or send a detailed email and they’ll sculpt your fantasy out of sugary ingredients, whether it’s a cake that’s shaped like a geode, Ewok, R2-D2, Chewbacca, or one that drips with blood.

For the Love of Cake
6

For the Love of Cake

This Liberty Village bakery designs its heart out when it comes to cakes for weddings, anniversaries, birthdays, you name it. They even custom create “smash cakes” for one-year-olds to destroy and custom edible cake figurines shaped like movie characters and celebrities.

Short & Sweet Bakeshop
7

Short & Sweet Bakeshop

On Yonge Street, this bakery is known for its colourful and simply but perfectly decorated cakes. Sprinkles abound, and fillings like lemon curd or salted caramel are perfectly sealed within mint, chocolate, raspberry or vanilla buttercream. Get a cake shaped like a tombstone or a bag of Doritos.

Yummy Stuff
8

Yummy Stuff

This Queen West place uses premium ingredients to make their custom cakes, which require two weeks notice for custom molded figurines. You’re able to order anything from a cake that looks like a diving mermaid’s tail to a pizza, a Lego character, a bunny, or a unicorn.

Simply Frosted Cupcakery
9

Simply Frosted Cupcakery

In Scarborough, this cupcakery also makes towering specialty cakes fit for a princess that are bejewelled, ruffled, and covered in breathtakingly delicate and realistic flowers and ribbons.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Cakes Cove

