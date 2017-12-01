The Best Charcuterie Plates in Toronto
The best charcuterie plates in Toronto brings together some of the finest meats, cheeses, pickles, pates, terrines, and other delicacies available in the city. Gather around a board, platter, or plate of these savoury nibbles best paired with a bottle of wine, cocktail or beer and take your time indulging.
Here’s the best charcuterie in Toronto.
This Dundas West mainstay isn’t afraid to serve hog’s head, sweetbreads served Nashville style with hot sauce, pork liver, beef tongue, or horse tartare. The charcuterie plate ($22) is a great way of sampling the day’s selections of cheeses and meats, or starting an epic carnivorous meal.
This cozy Ossington butcher shop that also offers dine-in service does locally sourced, traditionally butchered meats. Where better to eat house and imported charcuterie than where you shop for it? You might even want to book their private butcher’s table room for the opportunity to try some.
Social boards are highly versatile for mixing and matching at this West Queen West spot, with options for selections of meats, cheeses and olives at varying price ranges. Choose between Ontario venison salami, Austrian speck, Italian coppa and taleggio, and a wide range of olives from Greece, Italy, Morocco and France.
Jesse Milns at Nuit Social
