Best of Toronto
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
charcuterie toronto

The Best Charcuterie Plates in Toronto

Best of Toronto
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
The best charcuterie plates in Toronto brings together some of the finest meats, cheeses, pickles, pates, terrines, and other delicacies available in the city. Gather around a board, platter, or plate of these savoury nibbles best paired with a bottle of wine, cocktail or beer and take your time indulging.

Here’s the best charcuterie in Toronto.

Black Hoof
1

Black Hoof

This Dundas West mainstay isn’t afraid to serve hog’s head, sweetbreads served Nashville style with hot sauce, pork liver, beef tongue, or horse tartare. The charcuterie plate ($22) is a great way of sampling the day’s selections of cheeses and meats, or starting an epic carnivorous meal.

Richmond Station
2

Richmond Station

A selection of pantry meats and preserves goes for $15 for a selection of 3, $25 for 6 and $35 for nine tasty, fatty, sliced meat morsels, but you’ll have to add $13 for cheese at this swanky spot in the Financial District.

Skin + Bones
3

Skin + Bones

House charcuterie comes with simple but elegant accompaniments of pickles, dijon, and crostini at this Leslieville restaurant.

Drake Commissary
4

Drake Commissary

Meats are air dried, smoked and pressed in-house at this Junction Triangle extension of the Drake brand. A hulking board is laden with meats, applewood smoked Perth ham, terrine, and a duck liver pate with grape accompanied by house sourdough.

Nota Bene
5

Nota Bene

The $27 charcuterie board at this restaurant near Osgoode station might include artisanal house sausage, prosciutto or salami on any given day, served with pickled veg.

Cote de Boeuf
6

Cote de Boeuf

This cozy Ossington butcher shop that also offers dine-in service does locally sourced, traditionally butchered meats. Where better to eat house and imported charcuterie than where you shop for it? You might even want to book their private butcher’s table room for the opportunity to try some.

Indie Alehouse
7

Indie Alehouse

A rotating daily selection of cured meats goes for $21 at this Junction brewpub, and you can grab a single cheese for $8 or three for $21. Accompaniments might include crostini, mustard, or olives.

Nuit Social
8

Nuit Social

Social boards are highly versatile for mixing and matching at this West Queen West spot, with options for selections of meats, cheeses and olives at varying price ranges. Choose between Ontario venison salami, Austrian speck, Italian coppa and taleggio, and a wide range of olives from Greece, Italy, Morocco and France.

Northern Maverick
9

Northern Maverick

Beer isn’t the only thing made on site at this brewpub near King and Bathurst. Soft and smoky potted whitefish is a standout on the charcuterie board among n’duja, duck prosciutto, prosciuttini, Mennonite salumi and a selection of artisanal cheeses mainly sourced from Quebec.

