The Best Salumi in Toronto
The best salumi in Toronto can be enjoyed as a precursor to one of the best Italian meals in the city, or on its own as a light but decadent snack with glasses of wine or negronis, with cheese and bread or without. Salty, fatty meats are often sliced so paper thin they’re almost transparent and sometimes even cured in house.
Here is the best salumi in Toronto.
This Italian favourite with multiple Toronto locations typically has a selection of about a half dozen house-cured meats, 3 for $18 or 5 for $28, served with daily preserves. Such choices might include lardo, prosciuttini, wild boar spalla and even horse shoulder for a $5 upcharge.
At this cozy Dundas West gem, the artisanal formaggi e salumi (meat and cheese) plates go for $22 for a selection of 3 or $33 for a selection of 5. Lamb leg cured for five months with mint, lardo, pork and beef sausage with red wine or a number of other delicacies might land on your plate on any given night.
You can design your own salumi board to your preferences at this Milford Avenue butcher, spending as little as $15 or balling out for as high as $50. This place specializes in award-winning farm-to-table naturally cured meats sourced from the chef’s own wild boar farm or a Mennonite farm in Ontario.
This Italian restaurant in Harbord Village is where to go for the ritziest platter of the fattiest meats ruffled on a silver platter worthy of any nonna’s china cabinet. The smorgasbord of marcona almonds, olives, gnocchi fritti, lardo, stracciatella and boquerones, mortadella, and saltimbocca is a meal in itself, but of course you can also order any of these on their own.
Natta Summerky at Speducci Mercatto
