salumi toronto

The Best Salumi in Toronto

The best salumi in Toronto can be enjoyed as a precursor to one of the best Italian meals in the city, or on its own as a light but decadent snack with glasses of wine or negronis, with cheese and bread or without. Salty, fatty meats are often sliced so paper thin they’re almost transparent and sometimes even cured in house.

Here is the best salumi in Toronto.

Buca (Yorkville)
1

Buca (Yorkville)

This Italian favourite with multiple Toronto locations typically has a selection of about a half dozen house-cured meats, 3 for $18 or 5 for $28, served with daily preserves. Such choices might include lardo, prosciuttini, wild boar spalla and even horse shoulder for a $5 upcharge.

Terroni
2

Terroni

This Italian empire with locations throughout Toronto is well-known for their $20 salumi sharing plates of both Italian and local house cured meats. Incorporate cheeses into your salumi platter for less than $4 more.

Enoteca Sociale
3

Enoteca Sociale

At this cozy Dundas West gem, the artisanal formaggi e salumi (meat and cheese) plates go for $22 for a selection of 3 or $33 for a selection of 5. Lamb leg cured for five months with mint, lardo, pork and beef sausage with red wine or a number of other delicacies might land on your plate on any given night.

Speducci Mercatto
4

Speducci Mercatto

You can design your own salumi board to your preferences at this Milford Avenue butcher, spending as little as $15 or balling out for as high as $50. This place specializes in award-winning farm-to-table naturally cured meats sourced from the chef’s own wild boar farm or a Mennonite farm in Ontario.

Piano Piano
5

Piano Piano

This Italian restaurant in Harbord Village is where to go for the ritziest platter of the fattiest meats ruffled on a silver platter worthy of any nonna’s china cabinet. The smorgasbord of marcona almonds, olives, gnocchi fritti, lardo, stracciatella and boquerones, mortadella, and saltimbocca is a meal in itself, but of course you can also order any of these on their own.

Nodo Restaurant
6

Nodo Restaurant

This Italian spot with two Toronto locations turns out a tasty salumi plate perfect for noshing on with a glass of prosecco. Artisan cured meats are served with a house giardiniera, tarrali, pommery mustard, herb onion crackers and parm crostini.

Cellar Door Restaurant
7

Cellar Door Restaurant

Salumi goes for $12 a head and is served il tagliere, or on a cutting board, at this South Etobicoke restaurant. It comes with local ricotta and house focaccia.

Mattachioni
8

Mattachioni

This humble but vibrant little spot in the Junction Triangle cures its own salumi. Get impeccable small plates of house bresaola with arugula, lemon, oil and parm, speck on crostini with honey and pecan, or pork shoulder and liver served with pickles, olives and compote.

Fabbrica
9

Fabbrica

Assorted artisanal cured meats go for 3 for $18 or 5 for $28 at this slick Mark McEwan Italian project up in Don Mills.

The Best Salumi in Toronto

The Best Salumi in Toronto

