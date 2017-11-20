The Best Ribs in Toronto
The best ribs in Toronto encompass the best things about meat: cooked on the bone, often smoked, seasoned to perfection with the ideal rub and finished off with the some of the most lip-smacking sauces made in this city. The enemy of knives and forks everywhere, prepare to get messy at these places.
Here are the best ribs in Toronto.
At this cozy spot on Roncesvalles known for its ribs, get delicious-tasting and belly-filling options like baby back ribs in a third, half or full option, or a rib taster that’s a third rack of each flavour: herb-crusted dry rub, sticky sweet heat or ultra-basted Barque Rack O’ Bama. You can also get St. Louis cut ribs with three or five bones.
This West Queen West place has side ribs, baby back ribs and even rib tips. Their 48-ounce full rack of pork side ribs is advertised as the biggest in the city, smoked for over two hours, grilled over an open flame and painted tableside with house sauce. Shorter, meatier baby backs get the same treatment but weigh in at 32 ounces.
The pit master at this Dundas West restaurant was trained in Texas so you know the ribs are legit, but they’re not afraid to pull from Caribbean and Carolina influences. Spare ribs go for $11 with bread and pickles, $30 for a half rack and $58 for a full rack. They also come as part of something called the “Holy Trinity” with a half pound of brisket and a sausage plus sides.
Jesse Milns at Smoque N Bones
Join the conversation Load comments