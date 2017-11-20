Best of Toronto
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
Ribs Toronto

The Best Ribs in Toronto

The best ribs in Toronto encompass the best things about meat: cooked on the bone, often smoked, seasoned to perfection with the ideal rub and finished off with the some of the most lip-smacking sauces made in this city. The enemy of knives and forks everywhere, prepare to get messy at these places.

Here are the best ribs in Toronto.

Adamson Barbecue
1

Adamson Barbecue

This remote spot tucked away in Leaside is known for BBQ of all kinds, but their ribs are second to none. It's even possible to get monstrous oversized beef ribs at this place.

Barque Smokehouse
2

Barque Smokehouse

At this cozy spot on Roncesvalles known for its ribs, get delicious-tasting and belly-filling options like baby back ribs in a third, half or full option, or a rib taster that’s a third rack of each flavour: herb-crusted dry rub, sticky sweet heat or ultra-basted Barque Rack O’ Bama. You can also get St. Louis cut ribs with three or five bones.

The Carbon Bar
3

The Carbon Bar

St. Louis cut pork ribs at this restaurant at Queen and Church venerated for its upscale BBQ are served with coleslaw, dill pickles, and a sour BBQ sauce, all for $25.

Electric Mud BBQ
4

Electric Mud BBQ

At this offshoot of Grand Electric, this Parkdale place is as popular for its BBQ as Grand is for its tacos. A half rack of smoked pork ribs with pickles and coleslaw goes for $17.99 here.

Big Crow
5

Big Crow

At this Dupont joint owned by Anthony Rose, smoked baby back ribs are served with burst cherry tomato and and a basil pesto, a full slab going for $39 and a half for $20.

Smoque N Bones
6

Smoque N Bones

This West Queen West place has side ribs, baby back ribs and even rib tips. Their 48-ounce full rack of pork side ribs is advertised as the biggest in the city, smoked for over two hours, grilled over an open flame and painted tableside with house sauce. Shorter, meatier baby backs get the same treatment but weigh in at 32 ounces.

Hogtown Smoke
7

Hogtown Smoke

At this popular joint in the Beaches, St. Louis spare ribs (cut from the side and belly of the hog) start at $25, baby back ribs cut from the loin starting at $29.

Cherry Street Bar-B-Que
8

Cherry Street Bar-B-Que

Baby back ribs at this Port Lands joint come in half ($21) or full ($42) rack portions. All pit-smoked meats are fired using white oak and traditional Southern techniques, and the patio here is known for having one of the best views in the city.

Smoke Signals
9

Smoke Signals

The pit master at this Dundas West restaurant was trained in Texas so you know the ribs are legit, but they’re not afraid to pull from Caribbean and Carolina influences. Spare ribs go for $11 with bread and pickles, $30 for a half rack and $58 for a full rack. They also come as part of something called the “Holy Trinity” with a half pound of brisket and a sausage plus sides.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at Smoque N Bones

The Best Ribs in Toronto

