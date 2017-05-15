Best of Toronto
Amy Carlberg
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
24 hour grocery stores toronto

The Best 24 Hour Grocery Stores in Toronto

Best of Toronto
Amy Carlberg
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The best 24 Hour Grocery Stores in Toronto, whether they’re in the midst of a strip of bars on a busy street, out in the burbs or just on the way home, can be beacons on a dark night. From giant bags of chips to gourmet cheeses and meats, kebabs grilled to order to as many boxes of KD you can carry, these all-night supermarkets have your back.

Here are the best 24 hour grocery stores in Toronto.

Galleria Supermarket
1

Galleria Supermarket

This grocery store's Thornhill location is open 24 hours. In addition to your usual snacks and produce, they also have an extensive selection of Korean and Japanese products, seafood, meat and fresh prepared food.

Sobey's (Dupont)
2

Sobey's (Dupont)

At the corner of Shaw, this 24 hour store is often a welcome pit stop for those journeying home to more northerly destinations from southern party streets like Ossington, Dundas and Queen. They’ve got a bakery section, sushi bar and I’ve also seen Pizza Pizza dipping sauce in here.

Metro (College)
3

Metro (College)

In the midst of a very club-, bar-, and restaurant-heavy district at College and Shaw, this place is pretty much your standard average Metro with the exception of the fact that you can wander its aisles all hours of the day, picking out the perfect giant bag of chips to later become your pillow.

Hmart Finch
4

Hmart Finch

Ready-made, cheap Asian prepared foods are the go-to’s at this Yonge and Finch 24-hour emporium, which also sells housewares, produce, and other packaged snacks.

Al Amana Meat Market
5

Al Amana Meat Market

At Dundas and Church, this halal butcher is open all night long. Fresh, cheap burgers and sandwiches are also available here in addition to household grocery items and snacks.

Super Arzon Food Market
6

Super Arzon Food Market

You can get fresh kebab ’til late at this North York Middle Eastern market, and there’s also a steam table, bakery, and tons of rare products hidden in its labyrinthine shelves.

Rabba (Front)
7

Rabba (Front)

The refuge of late-night appetites at Front and Sherbourne, this place has a good but pricey selection of meats, cheeses, and tons of other specialty products.

Bloor Superfresh
8

Bloor Superfresh

This Annex fixture is known for supplying produce to locals and snacks for Bloor Street barflies all hours of the day. They’ve been steadily competing with big grocers in the area.

Riverside Market
9

Riverside Market

This Queen and Broadview grocery store has all the basics. Who needs a supermarket to be pretty as long as it’s open 24 hours? Produce and flowers are available here as well as your standard snacks and toiletries.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Super Arzon

The Best 24 Hour Grocery Stores in Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

Join the conversation Load comments

The Best 24 Hour Grocery Stores in Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

You might also like...

The Best 24 Hour Restaurants in Toronto

The Best Late Night Chinese Food in Toronto

Latest in Best of Toronto

The Best 24 Hour Grocery Stores in Toronto

The Best Pubs in Scarborough

The Best Hakka Restaurants in Toronto

The Best Dosa in Toronto

The Best Latin American Cafes and Bakeries in Toronto

The Best Kosher Restaurants in Toronto

The Best Steakhouses in Toronto

The Best Vintage Furniture Stores in Toronto