The Best 24 Hour Grocery Stores in Toronto
The best 24 Hour Grocery Stores in Toronto, whether they’re in the midst of a strip of bars on a busy street, out in the burbs or just on the way home, can be beacons on a dark night. From giant bags of chips to gourmet cheeses and meats, kebabs grilled to order to as many boxes of KD you can carry, these all-night supermarkets have your back.
Here are the best 24 hour grocery stores in Toronto.
At the corner of Shaw, this 24 hour store is often a welcome pit stop for those journeying home to more northerly destinations from southern party streets like Ossington, Dundas and Queen. They’ve got a bakery section, sushi bar and I’ve also seen Pizza Pizza dipping sauce in here.
In the midst of a very club-, bar-, and restaurant-heavy district at College and Shaw, this place is pretty much your standard average Metro with the exception of the fact that you can wander its aisles all hours of the day, picking out the perfect giant bag of chips to later become your pillow.
Hector Vasquez at Super Arzon
