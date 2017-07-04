How Toronto celebrated the Canada Day long weekend
Toronto did more than just gawk at a giant duck this past Canada Day long weekend. Along with the six-storey inflatable bath toy, Toronto played host to several festivals, fireworks spectacles, and even a surprise Drake concert.
Aside from the waterfront and the area around Nathan Phillips Square, much of the city felt empty as folks jetted out to cottage country to lounge dockside.
For those of us who stayed put, there was still lots to do, like gorging on meat at the big Etobicoke Ribfest, for instance.
The Redpath Waterfront Festival got locals and tourists down to the lake.
And while they went for the duck, they stayed for the food and drinks.
Nathan Phillips Square played host to a four-day festival, which included fireworks.
Drake also made an appearance at this Canadian love-in.
The Heritage Ontario Festival took over Ontario Place.
This time, the festival actually got its drone show.
Folks took advantage of the mostly good weather to explore Ontario Place's new Trillium Park too.
There was lots happening down by the water, including Electric Island in the Port Lands.
Promise Cherry Beach kicked off its season on Monday.
But on Tuesday, all anyone can talk about is the duck.
And the CN Tower fireworks too.
