Sports & Play
Amy Grief
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
canada day toronto

How Toronto celebrated the Canada Day long weekend

Toronto did more than just gawk at a giant duck this past Canada Day long weekend. Along with the six-storey inflatable bath toy, Toronto played host to several festivals, fireworks spectacles, and even a surprise Drake concert.

Aside from the waterfront and the area around Nathan Phillips Square, much of the city felt empty as folks jetted out to cottage country to lounge dockside.

For those of us who stayed put, there was still lots to do, like gorging on meat at the big Etobicoke Ribfest, for instance.

A post shared by Robert (@moonspear) on

The Redpath Waterfront Festival got locals and tourists down to the lake.

A post shared by blogTO (@blogto) on

And while they went for the duck, they stayed for the food and drinks.

A post shared by naheeda (@naheedzzz) on

Nathan Phillips Square played host to a four-day festival, which included fireworks.

A post shared by Naeem (@nnvv__) on

Drake also made an appearance at this Canadian love-in.

A post shared by Mudda (@mudda.pali) on

The Heritage Ontario Festival took over Ontario Place.

This time, the festival actually got its drone show.

A post shared by Marina (@blank_robbers) on

Folks took advantage of the mostly good weather to explore Ontario Place's new Trillium Park too.

A post shared by Lawrence L. (@verylarry) on

There was lots happening down by the water, including Electric Island in the Port Lands.

Promise Cherry Beach kicked off its season on Monday.

A post shared by Jocelyn Dee (@jocelyn_dee) on

But on Tuesday, all anyone can talk about is the duck.

And the CN Tower fireworks too. 

Lead photo by

Dave Bottoms

