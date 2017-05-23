Toronto upset after epic drone light show cancelled

When a huge drone light show with a fleet of over 30 robots dancing in the sky was announced in lieu of fireworks at Ontario Place this weekend, Toronto got pretty excited.

But the show, one of the centrepiece events at the inaugural Culinary Ontario Festival, didn't go ahead as planned. Organizers cancelled it at the last minute on Saturday, and then again on Sunday because of the weather.

"The show was cancelled last weekend due to strong winds, which posed a safety concern, as well as some rainfall," says Zev Bertini, a business development manager at Arrowonics, which was organizing the show.

"Our backup day was on Sunday, but the weather was even worse, so that show was cancelled earlier that afternoon. It was a disappointing weekend."

Some attendees were pretty upset by the cancellation at the new summer event hot spot.

So waited in the freezing wind for a drone show that never happened. @OntarioPlace that's why you went under #Liars #Toronto #bullshit — Carol Turner (@greensgurl) May 21, 2017

Luckily, drone light show fans won't leave Toronto totally disappointed this summer. Arrowonics has announced three more shows at Ontario Place this summer, all weather permitting. They're scheduled for July 1, August 5 and September 2.

All shows start at 11 p.m., after Billy Bishop Airport is closed, which is the earliest time drones are permitted to fly in the area.