Sports & Play
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Toronto is getting a huge drone light show this weekend

Ontario Place is turning into a go-to event destination in Toronto, and the action at this former amusement park continues this weekend with a huge drone light show happening during the Culinary Ontario Festival

Admission is free to this foodie fest, which takes place on the West Island, the section of the park west of the marina. It'll feature food and drink vendors from across the province.

The drone show will take place on Saturday, May 20 after sunset and will feature 30 flying robot light ships performing a choreographed dance show in the sky. It's all put on by Toronto startup Arrowonics.

According to the organizers, it's the first of its kind in Toronto and is an environmentally (and noise) friendly alternative to fireworks on this holiday long weekend. 

Intel

