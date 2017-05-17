Sports & Play
Victoria Day Fireworks Toronto 2017

Victoria Day fireworks in Toronto for 2017

Victoria Day fireworks in Toronto mark one epic, loud, and colourful celebration of the summer ahead.

As always, the biggest firework display will take place at Ashbridges Bay starting at 9:45 p.m. on May 22. It's an official City of Toronto show and features over 2,000 fireworks. 

A smaller show will just be a short distance away at Woodbine Beach. The dazzling show will take place at Boardwalk Place on May 22 at 10 p.m.

If you are out in the suburbs, head to Canada's Wonderland on May 21. Their fireworks show starts when the park closes at 10 p.m. and is available for free if you already paid to get in that day. 

On an unofficial tip, Trinity Bellwoods has had a pretty amazing DIY fireworks displays, and people always seem to light something up in Christie Pits, so check those public parks out if you don't feel like heading down to the water.

