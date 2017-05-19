Sports & Play
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 50 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
ontario place festivals toronto

8 summer festivals coming to Ontario Place this year

Sports & Play
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 50 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Events at Ontario Place for summer 2017 will keep this old amusement park filled with people for the entire season. From food festivals to arts and cultural programming, you can expect something nearly every weekend for the next few months.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto.

You might also like...

8 summer festivals coming to Ontario Place this year

Toronto is getting a huge drone light show this weekend

Kevin Pillar apologizes and is suspended for 2 games

The top 10 room escape games in Toronto

Jose Bautista did another bat flip last night

Calls for suspension after Jays player uses gay slur

Victoria Day fireworks in Toronto for 2017

The top 10 gyms with childcare in Toronto