8 summer festivals coming to Ontario Place this year

Events at Ontario Place for summer 2017 will keep this old amusement park filled with people for the entire season. From food festivals to arts and cultural programming, you can expect something nearly every weekend for the next few months.
The Active Ontario festival will inspire visitors to experience a variety of outdoor sports and healthy lifestyle activities, and will also offer families ways to get outside and explore what the province has to offer all year round.
Ontario Place
Hector Vasquez
