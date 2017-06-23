Port Lands now home to another major music festival
The Port Lands might have once seemed overlooked, but this area by the water is getting new life thanks to myriad arts and music festivals.
This weekend, NXNE takes over a lot in this neighbourhood with three days of music and later this year, we'll see the Design Exchange's inaugural EDIT festival at an old detergent factory nearby.
Now there's even more in store. Since the Toronto Islands are flooded, the lot at 51 Commissioners in the Port Lands will also become home to the popular Electric Island festival on July 1, over the Canada Day long weekend.
🍃⚡️Our team has been working hard to secure a new venue due to the sustained flooding on the Toronto Islands, and we’re excited to announce that we’ll be celebrating Canada’s 150th birthday at 51 Commissioners Street in the Portlands! ⚡️🍃 Get ready for the full "Electric" experience you’ve come to expect, with @richiehawtin @maceoplex, @_recondite_ @roman_fluegel @chaimmusic & @atishmusic all performing as scheduled on July 1st. Thank you for your patience and see you all next weekend! 🇨🇦🎉😎🙌🏽🙉 Tickets 🎟 Available!www.electricisland.to #ElectricIslandTO #Canada150 #CanadaDay #Toronto #FestivalSeason #Summer2017
Electric Island pops up on each summer long weekend. It moved its Victoria Day event to Woodbine Park. It's still on the city's east side, but this time, it's even closer to the water.
The Toronto Islands remain closed to the public until at least July 31.
Electric Island tickets are still available, starting at $50.
Hector Vasquez at Electric Island
