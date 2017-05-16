Music
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
electric island toronto

Electric Island is relocating this weekend due to flooding

Music
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Now that parts of Toronto are under water and the Islands are on lock down for two months while fish run the place, it's no shocker that this long weekend's expanded Electric Island Festival kickoff party has been relocated.

Organizers announced today that the Victoria Day event will be at Woodbine Park (1695 Queen St. E.), instead of at Hanlan's Point. You have to give them credit, they moved pretty quickly, and with such a great lineup of DJs flying in for the big day, it's a good thing.  

The Toronto Island Park is currently off limits and today, the city announced that it had canceled all park permits until June 30. 

Electric Island tickets will be valid at the new space, there are no refunds and timing (1 p.m. to 11 p.m.) also remains the same. 

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

Electric Island is relocating this weekend due to flooding

Concert moved from Budweiser Stage due to high water levels

Meat Loaf is shutting down a Toronto street for free concert

Win passes to one of Toronto's top summer music festivals

Toronto's revamped waterfront concert venue opens next week

Weeknd fans brave Toronto rain for Starboy pop-up

Toronto now has an opera singing Uber driver

Bestival won't be coming back to Toronto this year