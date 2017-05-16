Electric Island is relocating this weekend due to flooding

Now that parts of Toronto are under water and the Islands are on lock down for two months while fish run the place, it's no shocker that this long weekend's expanded Electric Island Festival kickoff party has been relocated.

Organizers announced today that the Victoria Day event will be at Woodbine Park (1695 Queen St. E.), instead of at Hanlan's Point. You have to give them credit, they moved pretty quickly, and with such a great lineup of DJs flying in for the big day, it's a good thing.

NOTE: Due to the heavy rainfall this spring and the resulting flooding around the island, our Electric Island... https://t.co/lx71uqvNuc — Electric Island (@ElectricIsTO) May 16, 2017

The Toronto Island Park is currently off limits and today, the city announced that it had canceled all park permits until June 30.

Electric Island tickets will be valid at the new space, there are no refunds and timing (1 p.m. to 11 p.m.) also remains the same.