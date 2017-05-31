Toronto Islands now closed until at least August

The Toronto Islands haven't had it easy this spring after rising water levels in Lake Ontario led to widespread flooding.

Earlier this month, the city of Toronto announced it would be cancelling permits for events and activities at the Toronto Island Park until June 30, but today, it extended that cancellation period to July 31.

According to a city news release, more than 300 permits, as well as 350 summer camp registrants, have been affected.

Ferry service is still restricted to residents and essential personnel as 40-50 per cent of the Islands remain under water. Until now, local businesses have been trying to stay afloat, but the popular Rectory Cafe announced it'd be shutting down after Thanksgiving.

Hopefully we'll be able to get across before then.