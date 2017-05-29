Rectory Cafe on Toronto Island closing its doors for good

Thanks to rising water levels and wide-spread flooding, the Toronto Island Park remains closed until further notice.

Some businesses are pushing through, despite restricted access to the Islands, including The Rectory Cafe, which remains open (including its sun-soaked lakeside patio) seven days a week.

After Thanksgiving, however, the Rectory will close its doors for good. "We decided not to exercise our right to renew our lease," says Ken McAuliffe, one of the restaurant's three owners.

One of the partners is pulling out of the popular Ward's Island spot, and McAuliffe says the remaining two won't buy out the stake. The ongoing flood hasn't helped business either, despite the Rectory remaining dry (for now).

Since fewer people are coming to the Islands, the Rectory's already been losing money, but it's decided to keep trucking and will keep its 57 employees on board until the fall.

"We are going hammer down," says McAuliffe. "We're not doing The Rectory light."