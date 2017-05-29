Eat & Drink
Amy Grief
Posted 34 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
rectory cafe toronto

Rectory Cafe on Toronto Island closing its doors for good

Eat & Drink
Amy Grief
Posted 34 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Thanks to rising water levels and wide-spread flooding, the Toronto Island Park remains closed until further notice.

Some businesses are pushing through, despite restricted access to the Islands, including The Rectory Cafe, which remains open (including its sun-soaked lakeside patio) seven days a week.

After Thanksgiving, however, the Rectory will close its doors for good. "We decided not to exercise our right to renew our lease," says Ken McAuliffe, one of the restaurant's three owners.

One of the partners is pulling out of the popular Ward's Island spot, and McAuliffe says the remaining two won't buy out the stake. The ongoing flood hasn't helped business either, despite the Rectory remaining dry (for now). 

Since fewer people are coming to the Islands, the Rectory's already been losing money, but it's decided to keep trucking and will keep its 57 employees on board until the fall. 

"We are going hammer down," says McAuliffe. "We're not doing The Rectory light."

Lead photo by

Greg's Southern Ontario

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Rectory Cafe on Toronto Island closing its doors for good

This is what Toronto's first-ever Brunch Fest was like

Everyone is complaining about a Toronto restaurant's Caesar salad

Dangerous Dans has closed its doors after 18 years

The first PS Kensington of the season brings out big crowds

This Week on DineSafe: Fancy Franks, Fred's Bread, New Ho King, Hair of the Dog

Jaden Smith really hates the pancakes at Toronto's Four Seasons

The top 30 burgers in Toronto by neighbourhood