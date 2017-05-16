City
toronto islands flood

Toronto Islands could be closed to public for two more months

Fish have taken over part of the Toronto Islands, so it should come as no surprise that Toronto Island Park is still closed to the general public.

Thanks to all the rain we've had this spring, Lake Ontario water levels are continuing to rise and popular spots on the Islands, including all three beaches, are under water.

"The City has been working closely with Toronto and Region Conservation Authority to monitor Lake Ontario water levels, which are expected to rise, even without further rainfall, for several more weeks," reads a news release from the city of Toronto.

"Even at the current levels, experts advise it will likely take several weeks for the water to subside."

A waterfront specialist from Toronto Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) told Metro News that the Islands could be closed to the public well into July.

The city, however, has cancelled Toronto Island Park permits until June 30. Centreville will also remain closed until that date. Ferry service is still limited to residents and essential personnel. 

It's unclear what will happen with events such as Electric Island, which is scheduled to kick off this weekend at Hanlan's Point. 

