Summer-long music festival on Toronto Islands is expanding

The best way to combat winter is to look far ahead and dream of summer days and escaping to the Toronto Islands.

One music festival is making that day dreaming a little easier after announcing its summer schedule.

Electric Island will be returning to Hanlan's Point on long weekends this spring and summer and is expanding with the addition of a second stage, which means even more music than before.

It kicks off on Monday, May 22 (Victoria Day) and continues on July 1, August 7 and then culminates with a two-day special event on September 3 and 4.

The lineup hasn't been announced yet, but last year's roster included a great mix of locals like Jamie Kidd and Dirty Dale as well as international artists such as Jamie Jones, Dixon and Nicole Moudaber.

Season passes are already on sale and they start at $192.09