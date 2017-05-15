Toronto Islands now covered in fish

With Lake Ontario water levels at record highs, the Toronto Islands have been closed to park visitors on account of flood-related concerns.

In the meantime, some parts of the Islands have become aquatic environments, where fish haven been spotted spawning over the last few days.

Where once people might have played baseball at this field near the Gibraltar Point Lighthouse, a school of carp have now gathered to reproduce in the temporary waters near the southwestern tip of the Islands.

This image was taken by Reddit member szthesquid on the weekend, who waded in up to his knees to capture the scene, which admittedly looks quite bizarre if you can picture what the area looks like when it's not covered in a few feet of water.

On the bright side, by the looks of it, none of these are members of the invasive Asian carp species that the province has banned.

With water levels set to remain high for the foreseeable future, the fish will likely have enough time to spawn before heading back out into the lake. Then, eventually, we might get our Island back in June.